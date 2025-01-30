‘You have no business clubbing if you don’t own a plot of land’ – Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor and comedian Kwaku Manu has sparked considerable discussion with his recent advice on financial responsibility.

In a recent interview with ZionFelix, Manu urged people to prioritise property ownership before engaging in leisure activities such as clubbing.

You have no business going to the club if you don’t own a plot of land,

he declared, emphasising the importance of investing in tangible assets. Kwaku Manu noted that some Ghanaians spend as much as GHC15,000 on clubbing every weekend. According to the actor, normalising such excessive spending could lead people into financial difficulties.

You have no business going to the club if you don’t own a plot of land. People spend about GHC5,000 in the club each day. So, calculating it for the three days from Friday to Sunday, that amounts to GHC15,000. These same people may end up spending GHC60,000 in a month on clubbing

The actor also shared his thoughts on the debate about purchasing a car while living in a rented property. For him, owning a car while renting might be justifiable depending on one's occupation. However, if the job doesn't require frequent commuting, he believes people should prioritise owning a home over buying a car.

It depends on what the person does. Some jobs demand having a car. But for instance, if you run a store in front of your house and have your church within your neighbourhood, there is no need to buy a car. Even if you need to buy a car, get an affordable one because it does not make sense to drive a GHC5 billion or GHC10 billion car while living in a rented house.

Kwaku Manu’s statement has generated mixed reactions from the public. While some have praised his emphasis on financial prudence, others have criticised his views as overly restrictive and out of touch with reality. This adds to Manu’s growing reputation for outspoken views on social and economic matters.