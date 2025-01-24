'This was no accident'- Kwaku Manu reacts to Kofi Adomah’s eye injury

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has shared his thoughts on the recent release of footage capturing journalist Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

Reacting to the video on his official YouTube channel, Kwaku Manu described the incident as “bizarre and uncommon.” The comic actor remarked that he had never seen anyone place a gun on their shoulder and fire it toward a crowd at a local traditional event.

Kwaku Manu expressed his disapproval of those claiming the shooting was unintentional. He pointed out that the footage clearly shows the shooter taking deliberate steps toward Kofi Adoma before discharging the weapon. The actor also questioned why the shooter failed to check on Kofi Adoma, despite the journalist’s screams of excruciating pain.

Commending renowned businessman Ibrahim Mahama for his generosity, Kwaku Manu applauded him for reportedly offering to cover the full cost of Kofi Adoma’s eye surgery. The journalist, who recently sustained a severe eye injury, travelled to Dubai for medical treatment after the incident, which occurred while he was covering a festival in Dormaa, the capital of the Bono Region of Ghana.

Initial reports suggested Kofi Adoma’s injuries were caused by gunpowder residue entering his eye after the gun was discharged. However, in a video, his wife, Miracle Adoma, refuted these claims, stating that her husband was shot directly in the eye. She revealed that the incident had left Kofi Adoma blind in both eyes.

Miracle Adoma also criticised the Dormaa traditional leaders, including the Dormaahene, for failing to check on her husband after the traumatic event.

Recently, a video showing the exact moment when an individual fired the gun directly in Kofi Adoma's direction without raising it into the air was shared on the journalist’s social media channels. The footage has since garnered significant traction and reignited public discourse about the shooting.