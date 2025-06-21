'Ghanaians should let Mahama be president for 8 more years' - Market woman (Video)

A Ghanaian market woman has become the talk of social media after a video surfaced of her passionately urging citizens to keep President John Mahama in office well beyond his current term.

“I can say that if not because of politics, Ghanaians should allow Mahama to be the president for 8 years after his tenure ends. We should not vote him out. He has brought good things to Ghana and the prices of things are reducing,” she said emphatically in the now-viral video.

Her comments come at a time when the Mahama-led administration is receiving praise from sections of the public for stabilising the economy and restoring investor confidence. Since returning to office in January 2025, President Mahama has overseen a notable appreciation of the Ghanaian cedi against major foreign currencies — a development that has led to a visible drop in the cost of imported goods.

Inflation rates have also declined steadily under his leadership, bringing relief to traders and consumers alike. Government initiatives to support local production, improve transport infrastructure, and invest in agribusiness have started yielding results, with many market women reporting better business conditions compared to previous years.

