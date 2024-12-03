'It's disrespect' - Kwaku Manu goes hard on Maa Lydia for sharing food to voters in queue

Renowned Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has criticised the practice of politicians distributing food to voters during elections, describing it as a sign of disrespect.

His remarks follow recent tensions at the Legon Police Station special voting centre, where a dispute arose over alleged food distribution. During the special voting held on Monday, 2 December 2024, clashes erupted between supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to reports, Maa Lydia, the NPP parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, allegedly distributed cooked rice to voters at the special voting centre. This action prompted protests from supporters of John Dumelo, the NDC candidate, who accused her of violating electoral rules.

Kwaku Manu questioned why such acts of generosity occur only on election days and not before or after the polls. He expressed his disapproval, saying it was an insult to voters' intelligence.

He also challenged politicians to attempt such tactics on him, asserting that food offerings could never sway his vote.

However, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has strongly defended her decision to distribute food to voters during the special voting exercise on Monday, 2 December 2024.

According to her, the gesture was done out of “a good heart” and was not driven by any malicious intent. Her remarks follow a viral video showing the MP and the NPP’s constituency women’s organiser distributing packs of food in white bags to prison officers queuing to cast their ballots at the Legon Police Station. The incident provoked an angry reaction from the opposition NDC’s parliamentary candidate, John Dumelo, who criticised the gesture and vowed to give the MP a “showdown”.