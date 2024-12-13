Ghana’s kente goes global as UNESCO list as intangible global heritage

UNESCO has officially recognised Ghana’s traditional kente fabric as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The announcement was made on 6 December 2024, during a ceremony at UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France. This recognition celebrates the cultural and artistic importance of kente, a fabric deeply cherished by Ghanaians for centuries.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MoTAC) confirmed kente’s inclusion in UNESCO’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage under the 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage. The Paris ceremony highlighted kente’s role as a powerful symbol of identity, tradition, and history in Ghana.

Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Ghana’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, called the recognition “a moment of national pride”. He emphasised that it showcases the richness of Ghanaian culture and underscores the responsibility to preserve and promote kente for future generations.

Kente weaving, predominantly practised in the Ashanti and Ewe regions, is a highly skilled craft. The intricate designs, vibrant colours, and symbolic meanings woven into each piece reflect Ghana’s cultural diversity and storytelling traditions. Originally reserved for royalty and sacred occasions, kente is now a symbol of national pride, worn at festivals, graduations, weddings, and other significant events.

UNESCO’s recognition is expected to enhance global awareness of kente, boost tourism, and create new opportunities for local weavers. It also highlights the importance of investing in traditional crafts to ensure their preservation and relevance in modern times.

Rooted in the Akan and Ewe communities, kente has long been a cornerstone of Ghanaian identity. Each piece of fabric tells a story, with its colours and patterns representing values like leadership, unity, and courage. As one of Africa’s most iconic textiles, kente has grown beyond its origins to symbolise African heritage on a global scale.