IGP carries out leadership reshuffle in Ghana Police Service

19 March 2025 at 16:54
    Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has undertaken a major restructuring within the Ghana Police Service, revamping the Police Management Board (POMAB) to boost efficiency and strengthen administrative control.

    A statement released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, outlined the latest leadership changes. The adjustments aim to enhance the overall effectiveness of the service's operations.

    Among the newly appointed board members are COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Director-General of Research and Planning, and COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awini, who oversees the Service Workshop in Accra.

    The revised Police Management Board now comprises:

    1. COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah – Director-General, R&P

    2. COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awini – Service Workshop, Accra

    3. COP/Mr. Daniel Kwame Afriyie – Director-General, PSO

    4. COP/Dr. Ernest Kwabena Owusu – Director-General, SVCS

    5. COP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji – Director-General, NPD

    6. COP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba – Director-General, Technical

    7. COP/Mr. Michael Nketia Frempong – Director-General, Finance

    8. COP/Mr. Asumadu Okyere Darko – Director-General, PPSB

    9. COP/Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu – Director-General, Welfare

    10. COP/Mrs. Faustina A.K. Andoh-Kwofie – Commandant, GPCSC, Winneba

    11. COP/Mr. Joseph Oklu Gyamera – Director-General, L&P

    12. COP/Mr. Peter Baba Atiniak – Director-General, PID

    13. DCOP/Dr. David Agyeman Adjem – Director-General, Admin.

    14. DCOP/Mr. Vance Gariba – Director-General, OPS

    15. DCOP/Mr. Sebastien Atsu Wemegah – Director-General, ICT

    Additionally, the following officers have also been appointed:

    1. DCOP/Ms. Lydia Yaako Donkor – Director-General, CID

    2. DCOP/Mr. Duuti Tuaruka – Regional Commander, AR

    3. DCOP/Mr. Eric Ken Winful – Director-General, NAPD

    4. DCOP/Mr. Gabriel Prince Waabu – Director-General, MTTD

    5. DCOP/Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor – Director-General, SD

    6. DCOP/Mr. Frederick Kofi Blagodzi – Director-General, HRD

    7. DCOP/Mr. Frank Abrokwah – Deputy Director-General, CID

    8. DCOP/Mr. Francis Kwame Tsidi – Regional Commander, WNR

    9. DCOP/Mr. Abraham Acquaye – Regional Commander, CNR

    10. DCOP/Mr. Yao Dogbey Tettegah – Regional Commander

    11. ACP/Mr. Wisdom Akorli – Regional Commander, VR

    12. ACP/Mr. Joshua Coppson – Regional Commander, VNR

    13. ACP/Mr. Wisdom Lavoe – Regional Commander, NR

    14. ACP/Mrs. Grace Ansah-Akrofi – Director, PAD

    15. C/Supt/Mr. Solomon A. Korli – Executive Secretary to the IGP

    16. C/Supt/Mr. Kudjo Aboagye – Chief Staff Officer to the IGP

    This restructuring underscores the IGP’s dedication to strengthening leadership within the police force. With a renewed command structure in place, the reconstituted board is expected to drive improved law enforcement efforts and enhance public safety nationwide.

