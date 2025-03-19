IGP carries out leadership reshuffle in Ghana Police Service

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has undertaken a major restructuring within the Ghana Police Service, revamping the Police Management Board (POMAB) to boost efficiency and strengthen administrative control.

A statement released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, outlined the latest leadership changes. The adjustments aim to enhance the overall effectiveness of the service's operations.