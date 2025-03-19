IGP carries out leadership reshuffle in Ghana Police Service

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr. Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has undertaken a major restructuring within the Ghana Police Service, revamping the Police Management Board (POMAB) to boost efficiency and strengthen administrative control.
A statement released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Grace Ansah-Akrofi, Director of Public Affairs, outlined the latest leadership changes. The adjustments aim to enhance the overall effectiveness of the service's operations.
Among the newly appointed board members are COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, Director-General of Research and Planning, and COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awini, who oversees the Service Workshop in Accra.
The revised Police Management Board now comprises:
COP/Mrs. Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah – Director-General, R&P
COP/Mr. Paul Manly Awini – Service Workshop, Accra
COP/Mr. Daniel Kwame Afriyie – Director-General, PSO
COP/Dr. Ernest Kwabena Owusu – Director-General, SVCS
COP/Mr. Mohammed Fuseini Suraji – Director-General, NPD
COP/Dr. Sayibu Pabi Gariba – Director-General, Technical
COP/Mr. Michael Nketia Frempong – Director-General, Finance
COP/Mr. Asumadu Okyere Darko – Director-General, PPSB
COP/Mr. Iddi Lansah Seidu – Director-General, Welfare
COP/Mrs. Faustina A.K. Andoh-Kwofie – Commandant, GPCSC, Winneba
COP/Mr. Joseph Oklu Gyamera – Director-General, L&P
COP/Mr. Peter Baba Atiniak – Director-General, PID
DCOP/Dr. David Agyeman Adjem – Director-General, Admin.
DCOP/Mr. Vance Gariba – Director-General, OPS
DCOP/Mr. Sebastien Atsu Wemegah – Director-General, ICT
Additionally, the following officers have also been appointed:
DCOP/Ms. Lydia Yaako Donkor – Director-General, CID
DCOP/Mr. Duuti Tuaruka – Regional Commander, AR
DCOP/Mr. Eric Ken Winful – Director-General, NAPD
DCOP/Mr. Gabriel Prince Waabu – Director-General, MTTD
DCOP/Mr. Arhin Kwasi Annor – Director-General, SD
DCOP/Mr. Frederick Kofi Blagodzi – Director-General, HRD
DCOP/Mr. Frank Abrokwah – Deputy Director-General, CID
DCOP/Mr. Francis Kwame Tsidi – Regional Commander, WNR
DCOP/Mr. Abraham Acquaye – Regional Commander, CNR
DCOP/Mr. Yao Dogbey Tettegah – Regional Commander
ACP/Mr. Wisdom Akorli – Regional Commander, VR
ACP/Mr. Joshua Coppson – Regional Commander, VNR
ACP/Mr. Wisdom Lavoe – Regional Commander, NR
ACP/Mrs. Grace Ansah-Akrofi – Director, PAD
C/Supt/Mr. Solomon A. Korli – Executive Secretary to the IGP
C/Supt/Mr. Kudjo Aboagye – Chief Staff Officer to the IGP
This restructuring underscores the IGP’s dedication to strengthening leadership within the police force. With a renewed command structure in place, the reconstituted board is expected to drive improved law enforcement efforts and enhance public safety nationwide.