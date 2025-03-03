Social media has erupted with laughter and admiration after a video emerged of a man attempting to fly his self-built helicopter. The footage, shared by the X page African Hub, captures a dramatic yet ultimately unsuccessful flight attempt, drawing a crowd of intrigued onlookers.

In the video, the man is seen seated within a cluster of metallic structures, with a yellow container—believed to hold fuel—dangling at the back. As he starts the engine at the base of the contraption, the entire structure, including himself, begins to shake violently. Despite the spinning rotor and thick plumes of smoke billowing from the engine, the so-called helicopter never manages to lift off the ground.

The failed attempt has triggered mixed reactions online. While some have applauded the inventor’s efforts and encouraged him to refine his design, others have sarcastically dismissed the project as a "suicide mission," expressing relief that the machine did not take flight.

Locals who had gathered in anticipation of witnessing history in the making were left disappointed when the homemade aircraft failed to soar. The inventor himself appeared frustrated, but his determination suggests he may not be giving up just yet.

Despite the setback, many social media users believe his creativity and ambition deserve recognition, arguing that with the right resources and expert guidance, he could eventually achieve success.