Antoine Semenyo to Liverpool is on - Reports

AFC Bournemouth are reportedly open to offers for Ghanaian striker Antoine Semenyo amid growing interest from top European clubs, including Liverpool.

Semenyo has been in impressive form this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist in 12 matches. His standout performances have drawn attention from several clubs, with Liverpool particularly linked to the 24-year-old as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Despite links to Arsenal and Newcastle United, Liverpool are seen as the frontrunners for Semenyo’s signature. According to Football Insider’s senior correspondent Pete O’Rourke, Bournemouth are unlikely to stand in Semenyo’s way if he wishes to leave in the summer.

However, the report suggests that a move is unlikely in January, as Bournemouth are not keen to sell midway through the season, and Liverpool are currently prioritising other positions.

Semenyo has been one of the standout performers for Bournemouth under manager Andoni Iraola, and his recent form has made him a key player for the Cherries.

He has already won Bournemouth’s Goal of the Month and Player of the Month awards.

Having missed Bournemouth’s 3-2 defeat to Brentford, Semenyo is expected to return to action when they face Tottenham Hotspur at the Vitality Stadium on Thursday.

Semenyo missed Ghana’s last two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Angola and Niger. He later told Sky Sports that he used that period to relax and rejuvenate ahead of the upcoming busy Christmas schedule.

Just relaxed the body really. I went away to Iberia to take the time out to relax, rest the body from all the tough games, from all the running around and just get some downtime for myself. Body feels fresh and ready to go again.