‘Body feels fresh and ready to go again’ - Semenyo reveals what he did during international break

Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo has disclosed what he was engaged with during the recent international break.

Semenyo said he used the two-week break from club football to relax and rejuvenate ahead of the upcoming busy Christmas schedule.

The 24-year-old told Sky Sports that he went on vacation in South-Western Europe to rest and take a brief break from the constant running on the pitch.

Just relaxed the body really. I went away to Iberia to take the time out to relax, rest the body from all the tough games, from all the running around and just get some downtime for myself. Body feels fresh and ready to go again.

Semenyo opted out of the Black Stars squad ahead of the final two Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers. He withdrew from Otto Addo’s 25-man squad that faced Angola and Niger, and according to a GFA statement, was nursing an injury of the patella tendon due to an overload of games.

Ghana drew 1-1 to Angola in Luanda on Friday, November 15, 2024, before losing to Niger at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later.

The Black Stars finished last in Group F with only three points. Angola and Sudan qualified for the tournament in Morocco from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Semenyo has had a blistering start to the season for AFC Bournemouth in the English Premier League. He has already won the Cherries’ Player and Goal of the Month Awards this campaign.

He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 11 league games. He is also the third player with the most successful dribbles in the Premier League, only behind his Ghanaian counterparts Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Mohammed Kudus.