Kassim Mingle appointed new Black Meteors head coach

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially appointed Coach Kassim Ocansey, popularly known as Kassim Mingle, as the new Head Coach of the Male National Under-23 team, the Black Meteors. His appointment is seen as a significant step in the team’s efforts to revive its past successes on the continental and global stages.

Coach Ocansey brings a wealth of experience to the role, having a distinguished coaching career at both club and grassroots levels. He has previously managed top Ghanaian clubs such as Accra Great Olympics, Bechem United, and Nations FC, where he currently serves as the Head Coach.

His coaching journey also includes working at the Academy, Colts, and second-tier levels of Ghana Football. This broad experience has equipped him with a unique understanding of player development from a young age, making him well-suited to nurture and refine emerging talent.

Under his leadership, the Black Meteors will aim to restore their former glory. The team has a rich history, famously becoming the first African nation to win an Olympic medal in football at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, where they secured a bronze medal.

Now, the Black Meteors are determined to reassert themselves as a formidable force in African and world football, with Coach Ocansey at the helm.

GFA Statement

A statement released by the GFA early this morning states that Kassim Mingle is the ideal candidate to bring the team back to its glory days.

Before his coaching career, Coach Kassim Ocansey had an active playing career, representing top-tier Ghanaian clubs such as Dumas Boys of GTP, GIHOC Stars, Sekondi Eleven Wise, and Accra Standfast over an eight-year period. His extensive experience as both a player and coach gives him a well-rounded perspective on the game.