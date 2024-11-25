GPL: Matchweek 12 round-up - Kotoko beat Aduana, Hearts draw, Nations FC record broken

The Ghana Premier League matchweek 12 has seen some great results as Hearts of Oak drew, Asante Kotoko claimed victory, Nations FC had their record broken, and other results over the weekend

Asante Kotoko ended their winless streak in the Ghana Premier League (GPL) with an impressive 2-0 victory over Aduana Stars on matchweek 12 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa on Sunday.

The win marked the Porcupine Warriors’ first victory after enduring four consecutive defeats in the league this season.

Kotoko left-back Patrick Asiedu opened the scoring with a stunning free-kick just 12 minutes into the game, breaking the deadlock and silencing the Aduana Stars fans.

In the second half, Albert Amoah, who has been in fine form, doubled Kotoko's lead in the 57th minute, effectively sealing the win and dampening Aduana Stars' hopes of a comeback.

Hearts of Oak secured draw to maintain their unbeaten run

At the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Accra Hearts of Oak extended their unbeaten run to four matches with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Nsoatreman FC on Saturday evening.

The visitors, Nsoatreman FC, opened the scoring early in the 13th minute through Stephen Diyou, capitalising on defensive lapses to slot the ball past Richmond Ayi.

However, Hearts of Oak responded almost immediately with a spectacular free-kick from Salim Adams in the 16th minute, levelling the match. The midfielder’s long-range effort left the opposition goalkeeper helpless and drew loud cheers from the home fans.

Elsewhere at the Kwame Kyei’s Sports Complex, Berekum Chelsea ended Nation’s FC undefeated home streak with a dramatic spot kick executed by Stephen Amankona.

In Bechem, Bechem United secured a slim victory over Accra Lions courtesy of a lone goal from Nyarko.

At Dun’s Park, Bibiani Gold Stars have reclaimed their position on top of the league table after edging out Vision FC 2-0.

Karela United shocked Dreams FC at the Tuba Astro Turf after defeating the Still Believers 1-0.

Kpando Sports Stadium was set ablaze by yet again a victory by Hearts of Lions with an emphatic 3-0 win over Legon Cities.

Newly promoted side Basake Holy Stars secured an important 1-0 win over former league holders Sarmatex 1996.