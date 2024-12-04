History: Ghana’s boxing world-title-winning champions

Ghana is considered one of the greatest boxing nations in Africa and one of the very best countries in the world when it comes to the sport. And even though the West African state has dropped in recent times on the global boxing rankings, what Ghana has achieved in the sport cannot be overlooked.

David Kotei - 1975

Ghana has a rich boxing history of world champions that began in 1975 when David "Poison" Kotei made history by claiming the country's first world title. Kotei defeated Ruben Olivares to win the WBC featherweight belt, marking Ghana's arrival on the global boxing stage.

Azumah Nelson - 1984

In 1984, Azumah Nelson, widely regarded as the greatest African boxer of all time, followed in Kotei's footsteps, capturing the WBC World Featherweight title after defeating Wilfredo Gomez. His win solidified Nelson's legendary status in the sport. He was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame on June 13, 2004.

Nana Yaw Konadu - 1989

Nana Yaw Konadu added to Ghana's success in 1989, claiming the WBC World Super Flyweight title, further enhancing the nation's boxing reputation. On November 7, 1989, Konadu defeated two-time champion Gilberto Roman via decision to win the WBC and Lineal Super Flyweight Titles. He defeated Veeraphol Sahaprom via TKO to win the WBA Bantamweight Title, making him a two-division champion.

Ike Quartey - 1994

Ike Quartey continued the country's dominance in 1994 by winning the WBA World Welterweight title, solidifying Ghana's place among the world's top boxing nations.

Bazooka, as he was known in the ring, won the WBA welterweight title in his 26th fight, defeating the undefeated Crisanto España by knockout in the 11th round. He successfully defended his title seven times against fighters like Alberto Cortes, Vince Phillips, and Oba Carr. In 1997, he fought José Luis López to a controversial draw. Quartey was inactive for a period due to personal and health issues, leading to him being stripped of his title in 1999.

Alfred Kotey - 1994

Alfred Kotey held the WBO bantamweight title from 1994 to 1995. He became Ghana's fifth world champion and won the WBO bantamweight title after defeating Rafael Del Valle of Puerto Rico. This took place at London's York Hall in 1994.

Joseph Agbeko - 2007

Joseph Agbeko also contributed to Ghana's boxing legacy winning a world title in 2007. He is a two-time former bantamweight world champion, having held the IBF title twice between 2007 and 2011.

Joshua Clottey - 2008

In 2008, Joshua Clottey extended Ghana's winning streak by securing the IBF World Welterweight title. He defeated Zab Judah to clinch the IBF Welterweight title on August 2, 2008. He held the IBF welterweight title from 2008 to 2009.

Isaac Dogboe - 2018

Isaac Dogboe added his name to the list of Ghanaian world champions in 2018, winning the WBO World Super Bantamweight title. Dogboe defeated Jessie Magdaleno to capture the full WBO junior-featherweight title.

Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey - 2024

Abigail Kwartekaa Quartey made history this year as the first Ghanaian female to become a world boxing champion after emerging victorious over Sangeeta Birdie from the United Kingdom.