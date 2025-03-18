10 common mental disorders you should know about

Mental health is just as important as physical health, yet mental illnesses are often misunderstood or overlooked. Mental disorders affect thoughts, emotions, and behaviours, impacting daily life, relationships, and overall well-being.

Here, we explore the major types of mental illnesses, their symptoms, and how they affect individuals.

1. Mood Disorders

Mood disorders, also known as affective disorders, primarily impact an individual’s emotional state. These include:

Depression – Persistent sadness, loss of interest, fatigue, difficulty concentrating, and suicidal thoughts.

Bipolar Disorder – Extreme mood swings between manic episodes (high energy, euphoria, impulsive behaviour) and depressive episodes.

Cyclothymic Disorder – A milder form of bipolar disorder, with less intense but still disruptive mood fluctuations.

2. Anxiety Disorders

Anxiety disorders involve excessive fear or worry that affects daily life. Some common types include:

Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD) – Persistent and excessive worry about various aspects of life.

Panic Disorder – Sudden and intense fear leading to panic attacks, characterised by rapid heartbeat, sweating, and dizziness.

Social Anxiety Disorder – Extreme fear of social interactions and being judged by others.

Phobias – Irrational fears of specific objects or situations, such as heights (acrophobia) or confined spaces (claustrophobia).

3. Psychotic Disorders

Psychotic disorders involve distorted thinking and perceptions, often including hallucinations or delusions. These include:

Schizophrenia – Characterised by hallucinations (hearing or seeing things that are not there), delusions, disorganised speech, and withdrawal from reality.

Schizoaffective Disorder – A combination of schizophrenia symptoms with mood disorder characteristics, such as depression or mania.

4. Personality Disorders

Personality disorders cause long-term patterns of behaviour and thought that significantly disrupt a person’s life and relationships. Examples include:

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) – Intense emotions, unstable relationships, impulsivity, and fear of abandonment.

Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) – A grandiose sense of self-importance, lack of empathy, and a constant need for admiration.

Antisocial Personality Disorder – Disregard for social norms, manipulative or aggressive behaviour, and lack of remorse.

5. Eating Disorders

Eating disorders are characterised by abnormal eating behaviours and an intense preoccupation with weight and body image. These include:

Anorexia Nervosa – Extreme fear of gaining weight, leading to severe calorie restriction and excessive exercise.

Bulimia Nervosa – Cycles of binge eating followed by purging (vomiting, laxative use, or excessive exercise).

Binge-Eating Disorder – Recurrent episodes of consuming large amounts of food, often without purging, leading to guilt and distress.

6. Trauma-Related Disorders

These disorders develop in response to traumatic experiences and can severely affect daily functioning:

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) – Flashbacks, nightmares, and heightened anxiety after experiencing a traumatic event.

Acute Stress Disorder – Similar to PTSD but occurs shortly after trauma and lasts for a shorter duration.

7. Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Neurodevelopmental disorders are typically diagnosed in childhood and affect cognitive functions, behaviour, and social skills:

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) – Affects communication, social interaction, and repetitive behaviours, with varying levels of severity.

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) – Involves difficulty with focus, impulsivity, and hyperactivity.

8. Substance-Related Disorders

These disorders involve dependence on or addiction to substances, leading to harmful consequences:

Alcohol Use Disorder – Uncontrollable drinking habits despite negative effects on health and relationships.

Drug Use Disorder – Addiction to substances like opioids, cocaine, or cannabis, often leading to severe health and social problems.

9. Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

These disorders involve intrusive thoughts and repetitive behaviours:

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) – Recurring, unwanted thoughts (obsessions) and repetitive behaviours (compulsions) such as excessive handwashing.

Body Dysmorphic Disorder – An obsession with perceived physical flaws, leading to distress and repetitive checking behaviours.

10. Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

These disorders involve a strong focus on physical symptoms without a clear medical cause:

Somatic Symptom Disorder – Excessive concern about physical symptoms, leading to distress and medical interventions.

Conversion Disorder – Neurological symptoms like paralysis or blindness that are not linked to any medical condition.