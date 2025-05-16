5 Ghanaian drinks that can help you relax and release stress

In today's fast-paced world, the demands of work, family, and social obligations often leave little time for rest. Chronic stress has been linked to various health issues, including high blood pressure, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

Taking time to relax is not just a luxury but a necessity for maintaining good mental and physical health. Relaxation techniques, such as deep breathing, meditation, and spending time in nature, can help lower stress levels, improve mood, and enhance overall well-being.

Here are five Ghanaian drinks renowned for their calming properties:

1. Sobolo (Hibiscus Drink)

Sobolo, also known as hibiscus tea, is a vibrant red beverage made from dried hibiscus petals. Often infused with ginger, cloves, and pineapple, it boasts a tart, cranberry-like flavour.

Sobolo is celebrated for its potential to lower blood pressure and its rich antioxidant content, which can aid in reducing stress and promoting relaxation.

2. Lamugin (Spiced Ginger Drink)

Originating from northern Ghana, Lamugin—also referred to as Hausa beer—is a non-alcoholic drink made by blending ginger, cloves, and sometimes tamarind with soaked rice or millet.

Its spicy kick is invigorating, yet it possesses calming properties, aiding digestion and soothing the body.

READ ALSO: 6 ways to save money on food without sacrificing quality in Ghana

3. Brukina (Millet and Milk Drink)

Brukina is a creamy beverage combining fermented millet with fresh cow's milk. Popular in northern Ghana, it's often sweetened and served chilled.

Rich in nutrients like magnesium and calcium, Brukina can help relax muscles and promote a sense of calm.

4. Asaana (Caramelised Corn Drink)

Asaana, also known as Aliha or Liha, is a sweet, non-alcoholic drink made from fermented corn and caramelised sugar. Its smooth, malty taste and chilled serving make it a comforting choice to unwind.

The fermentation process imparts beneficial probiotics, which can aid in digestion and overall well-being.

ALSO READ: 5 easy ways to be fashionable without breaking your bank

5. Lemongrass Tea

Lemongrass tea is made by boiling fresh lemongrass stalks, sometimes with added ginger. It's known for its citrusy aroma and flavour. Lemongrass contains compounds that have been found to relieve anxiety and promote sleep. Drinking this tea can help soothe the mind and body, making it an excellent choice for relaxation.