5 Reasons Why You Shouldn’t Bathe in Sea Water: The Hidden Dangers Explained

Picture this: the sea stretches before you—brilliant, inviting, and calming. But beneath the shimmering surface lies more than just scenic beauty. Bathing in sea water may feel refreshing, yet it comes with hidden risks to your health, skin, and wellbeing.

Here's a deeper dive into why sea dips aren’t always as harmless as they seem.

Why You Should Not Bath Sea Water

1. Seawater Can Harbour Dangerous Bacteria

Bacteria such as Vibrio vulnificus, a naturally occurring marine pathogen, thrive in warm coastal waters. When exposed to this bacterium through open wounds, beachgoers risk serious infections—sometimes resulting in necrosis, sepsis, and even death. The wound infection mortality rates hover around 25%, with bloodstream infections escalating to 50%—and many infections progress rapidly within 48 hours (SELF, Wikipedia).

Alarmingly, studies show V. vulnificus infections have increased eightfold in parts of the Eastern U.S. between 1988 and 2018, with its range steadily moving north as oceans warm (Nature).

Sea Bacteria

Even for otherwise healthy individuals, the risk isn't negligible: minor cuts may become portals for infection. Children playing at the beach are particularly vulnerable, as observed in the BEACHES study, which noted higher infection rates among children with open wounds exposed to marine bacteria (AOML). Health experts consistently advise avoiding seawater when you have cuts or abrasions (Typology Paris).

2. Salt Water Drains Moisture from Your Skin

Ever noticed your skin feeling taut and dry after a dip in the sea? That isn’t just your imagination. Researchers at Binghamton University confirmed that salt water significantly increases “drying stress” on the skin, making it tighter and less elastic (Binghamton U).

Woman in seawater

Salt water strips away natural oils and pulls moisture from the top layer of your skin, often leading to flakiness or irritation (MyDCSI). Over time, frequent exposure can disrupt your skin’s natural barrier and exacerbate conditions like eczema or psoriasis.

3. Open Wounds + Sea = A Dangerous Mix

Tiny scratches, grazes, or cuts—common during beach outings—don't stay harmless for long. Seawater exposes them to bacteria like V. vulnificus, significantly increasing the chance of severe infection.

Open wound

Medical cases linked to these infections sometimes result in extensive tissue damage and, in dire circumstances, amputations (NCBI). These risks underscore the importance of keeping even minor wounds clean and fully covered—or avoiding seawater entirely until they heal.

4. Pollutants Lurk Beneath the Surface

While not elaborated on earlier, it's worth remembering that coastal waters can carry pollutants like industrial run-off, agricultural chemicals, and microplastics.

surfcace water pollution

These contaminants may aggravate sensitive skin, cause irritation, or lead to longer-term health effects—not always immediately visible but still significant.

5. Not All Salt Isn’t Beneficial

There’s a caveat: not all salt water is created equal. For instance, deep sea water (from more than 200 m below the surface) is richer in minerals and may benefit certain skin conditions like eczema or psoriasis (Medical News Today). Likewise, baths using Dead Sea salts (with higher concentrations of magnesium, bromide, and other minerals) have been shown to improve skin hydration, reduce inflammation, and soothe dry or scaly patches (mdpi.com).

seawater

However, these are controlled spa-style treatments—not the same as swimming in open sea, where cleanliness and composition are far less regulated.

Sea water has undeniable appeal—but it’s not always safe. Whether it’s the threat of life-threatening bacteria like Vibrio vulnificus, drying salt stripping your skin’s moisture, or pollutants lurking out of sight, the risks are real. If you choose to swim:

Make sure wounds are fully healed or well-protected;

Rinse thoroughly with fresh water after swimming;

Monitor your skin and health for signs of irritation or infection; and

Seek medical help if you notice worsening symptoms.