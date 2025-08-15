How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana

August is Ghana’s coldest month, marked by persistent drizzle, cloudy skies, and damp mornings. If you're single and navigating this chill solo, here’s how to stay warm, healthy and enjoy the season.
Why it's cold this year
READ MORE: Why does it feel extremely cold in Ghana? - Meteorological Agency breaks it down
The Ghana Meteorological Agency attributes the cool August weather to aphelion, the point when the Earth is farthest from the Sun, resulting in lower sun intensity. Add the Benguela Current, which brings in cool, moist air from the ocean, and Ghana is under a sustained cold spell.
Rain and cloud cover contribute too: Frequent stratiform clouds and high oceanic pressure mean less sunshine and more moisture, perfect conditions for those misty mornings and icy breezes.
READ MORE: 'It's changed my life'- Davido speaks about the loss of his son
Whether it’s Harmattan turning Accra into a freezer at dawn, or unexpected rains chilling Kumasi to the bone, single people always feel it the most. When couples are posting “weather for two” selfies under the duvet and writing romantic captions, the rest of us are left wondering how to make it through the cold without catching feelings and flu.
But don’t worry. If you’re single and shivering, here are ten creative ways to survive the so-called “extreme cold” in Ghana like a pro.
1. Invest in thick blankets
READ MORE: Stonebwoy breaks his silence on Shatta Wale’s lamborghini seizure by EOCO (video)
Forget bae , a big fluffy blanket is the warmest cuddle partner you’ll ever know. The bigger, heavier and softer, the better. Roll yourself up like a giant ball of banku and watch how the cold loses the battle before it even starts.
2. Hug your pillow (the body pillow edition)
READ MORE: Shatta Wale cries out as armed EOCO officers raid his house, seize 'stolen' Lamborghini
When the loneliness kicks in with the chill, grab a giant pillow and squeeze it tight. A body pillow gives you the full “weather for two” simulation. The bigger and fluffier, the better , at least it won’t complain when you snore or steal the covers.
3. Sip hot drinks like your life depends on it
READ MORE: Shatta Wale claims he bought the Lamborghini for $150,000 without knowing it was stolen
Tea, coffee, Milo, or even light soup in a mug ,hot liquids will warm you up faster than any WhatsApp “good morning” text. Add a little ginger or honey and you’ll feel like you’re getting a hug from inside. Ghanaian parents swear by this method, and they might just be right.
4. Rock those socks indoors
READ MORE: Is Daddy Lumba a legend? Everything to know about being a legend
This is the time to bring out those thick socks your cousin shipped from abroad or you grabbed from Makola. Slide around the house like you own a ski resort in East Legon. Warm feet mean a warm body ,science never lies.
5. Netflix, sweaters, and chill… alone
READ MORE: 'Reckless' truck driver nearly crashes into Lil Win’s car during overtaking
Queue your favourite shows, wrap up in your thickest sweater, and laugh at Nollywood plots or rewatch Kumawood classics while convincing yourself you chose solitude. Add popcorn and you’ll almost forget the cold, and the couple goals flooding your timeline.
6. Upgrade to heavy sleepwear
READ MORE: Mr Eazi: From Banku music to high-value businesses - Inside the empire of 'Africa’s Jay-Z'
Singlets and boxer shorts won’t cut it in this season. Go full pyjamas, tracksuits or even hoodies if you must. Nobody is watching , and if they are, at least you’re warm and stylish. Consider it your indoor fashion week.
7. Cook warm meals
READ MORE: Davido honours late son with custom cufflinks at $3.7m lavish white wedding
Soups are a single person’s secret weapon. Pepper soup, groundnut soup, light soup, goat meat soup ,the hotter and spicier, the better. A steaming bowl beats any hot water bottle, and you get to brag about your cooking skills on Snapchat afterwards.
8. Keep moving indoors
READ MORE: ‘I was lamenting inability to attend Daddy Lumba’s vigil' - LilWin on ‘sabotage’ remark
Turn up Afrobeats and dance like nobody’s watching, sweep your room twice a day, or do squats while waiting for the kettle to boil. The more you move, the less the cold gets to you , plus it’s free cardio and proof that you don’t need a gym membership to keep fit.
9. Pick up indoor hobbies
READ MORE: Lil Win blasts Daddy Lumba’s family for scheduling vigil on his $1M movie premiere date
Read that book you abandoned, start journalling, learn how to play Ludu online, or even try knitting. It keeps your hands busy, your mind engaged, and your heart distracted from the “weather for two” pressure. Who knows , you might just discover a hidden talent.
10. Laugh your way through it
READ MORE: Daddy Lumba takes over Apple Music Ghana Top 100 after his death
The ultimate survival hack? Humour. Share memes, join funny Twitter Spaces, watch skits from your favourite Ghanaian comedians, or just joke with friends. Remember: cold seasons pass , and so does singlehood (hopefully).
Conclusion
READ MORE: 'What a nincompoop' - Stonebwoy slams Shatta Wale on social media amid renewed clash
Being single in Ghana’s cold season isn’t the end of the world. With a few blankets, hot drinks, cosy socks and a sense of humour, you’ll survive the chill without sliding into anyone’s DMs out of desperation. And who knows ,by the time the next Harmattan hits, you might just have your own “weather for two” partner to keep you warm.