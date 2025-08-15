Pulse logo
How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana

15 August 2025 at 15:02
15 August 2025 at 15:02
How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana

August is Ghana’s coldest month, marked by persistent drizzle, cloudy skies, and damp mornings. If you're single and navigating this chill solo, here’s how to stay warm, healthy and enjoy the season.

Why it's cold this year

The Ghana Meteorological Agency attributes the cool August weather to aphelion, the point when the Earth is farthest from the Sun, resulting in lower sun intensity. Add the Benguela Current, which brings in cool, moist air from the ocean, and Ghana is under a sustained cold spell.

Rain and cloud cover contribute too: Frequent stratiform clouds and high oceanic pressure mean less sunshine and more moisture, perfect conditions for those misty mornings and icy breezes.

Whether it’s Harmattan turning Accra into a freezer at dawn, or unexpected rains chilling Kumasi to the bone, single people always feel it the most. When couples are posting “weather for two” selfies under the duvet and writing romantic captions, the rest of us are left wondering how to make it through the cold without catching feelings and flu.

But don’t worry. If you’re single and shivering, here are ten creative ways to survive the so-called “extreme cold” in Ghana like a pro.

1. Invest in thick blankets

Forget bae , a big fluffy blanket is the warmest cuddle partner you’ll ever know. The bigger, heavier and softer, the better. Roll yourself up like a giant ball of banku and watch how the cold loses the battle before it even starts.

How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana

2. Hug your pillow (the body pillow edition)

When the loneliness kicks in with the chill, grab a giant pillow and squeeze it tight. A body pillow gives you the full “weather for two” simulation. The bigger and fluffier, the better , at least it won’t complain when you snore or steal the covers.

How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana

3. Sip hot drinks like your life depends on it

Tea, coffee, Milo, or even light soup in a mug ,hot liquids will warm you up faster than any WhatsApp “good morning” text. Add a little ginger or honey and you’ll feel like you’re getting a hug from inside. Ghanaian parents swear by this method, and they might just be right.

How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana
4. Rock those socks indoors

This is the time to bring out those thick socks your cousin shipped from abroad or you grabbed from Makola. Slide around the house like you own a ski resort in East Legon. Warm feet mean a warm body ,science never lies.

Compression socks [OrthoConnecticut]

Compression socks [OrthoConnecticut]

5. Netflix, sweaters, and chill… alone

Queue your favourite shows, wrap up in your thickest sweater, and laugh at Nollywood plots or rewatch Kumawood classics while convincing yourself you chose solitude. Add popcorn and you’ll almost forget the cold, and the couple goals flooding your timeline.

Netflix Just Announced You Can Download Shows and Watch Them Offline

Netflix Just Announced You Can Download Shows and Watch Them Offline

6. Upgrade to heavy sleepwear

Singlets and boxer shorts won’t cut it in this season. Go full pyjamas, tracksuits or even hoodies if you must. Nobody is watching , and if they are, at least you’re warm and stylish. Consider it your indoor fashion week.

How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana

7. Cook warm meals

Soups are a single person’s secret weapon. Pepper soup, groundnut soup, light soup, goat meat soup ,the hotter and spicier, the better. A steaming bowl beats any hot water bottle, and you get to brag about your cooking skills on Snapchat afterwards.

Food will be everywhere this Christmas. Like this Tilapia light soup

Food will be everywhere this Christmas. Like this Tilapia light soup

8. Keep moving indoors

Turn up Afrobeats and dance like nobody’s watching, sweep your room twice a day, or do squats while waiting for the kettle to boil. The more you move, the less the cold gets to you , plus it’s free cardio and proof that you don’t need a gym membership to keep fit.

How single people can survive the extreme cold weather in Ghana
9. Pick up indoor hobbies

Read that book you abandoned, start journalling, learn how to play Ludu online, or even try knitting. It keeps your hands busy, your mind engaged, and your heart distracted from the “weather for two” pressure. Who knows , you might just discover a hidden talent.

The benefits of reading a book everyday [Parade]

The benefits of reading a book everyday [Parade]

10. Laugh your way through it

The ultimate survival hack? Humour. Share memes, join funny Twitter Spaces, watch skits from your favourite Ghanaian comedians, or just joke with friends. Remember: cold seasons pass , and so does singlehood (hopefully).

Laugh more [Depositphotos]

Laugh more [Depositphotos]

Conclusion

Being single in Ghana’s cold season isn’t the end of the world. With a few blankets, hot drinks, cosy socks and a sense of humour, you’ll survive the chill without sliding into anyone’s DMs out of desperation. And who knows ,by the time the next Harmattan hits, you might just have your own “weather for two” partner to keep you warm.

