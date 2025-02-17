After the roses Fade: Here's how to preserve the meaning of love all year after Valentine's day

Valentine’s Day—lovely, isn’t it? The flowers, the cards, the chocolates... it’s like the world’s most romantic sprint. But here’s the thing: once the petals fall and the sweet treats are gone, is that it for love? Of course not! True love isn’t just a day-long spectacle, it's a year-round affair, and trust me, it doesn’t require a bouquet to keep it blooming.

So, how do we keep the love alive once the heart-shaped confetti has settled? It’s all about the little things—those simple, everyday acts that make love a constant, not just a fleeting moment. From small gestures to meaningful connections, here’s how to make sure love isn’t just a one-day wonder.

1. Acts of Kindness: The Secret Ingredient

Now, let’s be honest: after the extravaganza of Valentine's, it can be easy to fall into a ‘job well done’ mindset. “I did the flowers, I wrote the sweet message, I even remembered to book a dinner reservation!” But love isn't just about big, showy gestures.

It's about those quiet moments—the random acts of kindness you sprinkle throughout your day. A quick text to check in on someone you care about. Making them a cuppa when they least expect it. A genuine compliment, or even just sharing a moment of laughter.

These are the things that, bit by bit, foster love that doesn’t need a special occasion to feel special. As the old saying goes, "It's the thought that counts." And, spoiler alert: thoughtful gestures throughout the year are far more meaningful than one big, extravagant bouquet (though we’d never turn one down!).

2. Appreciate the Little Moments: Love in the Everyday

In the whirlwind of life, it’s often easy to overlook the little things—the shared cup of tea on a rainy afternoon, the brief hand squeeze when you’re stuck in traffic, or that subtle, knowing smile exchanged across the room.

These fleeting moments, though seemingly small, are the true heartbeat of any relationship. If you’re only saving up your affection for the grand moments, you’re missing out on the magic in the day-to-day.

Take time to appreciate the mundane. Don’t wait until it’s a special anniversary to share a heartfelt “I love you.” Let those words flow during a busy Tuesday or while you're cooking dinner. It’s these unsung moments that form the glue that holds love together when things get hectic or life gets tricky.

3. Prioritise Meaningful Relationships: Invest in Love

Here's a little truth bomb: love isn’t just about the person you’re romantic with. It’s also about your family, your friends, and your wider circle of connections. Keeping love alive throughout the year means investing in all of your meaningful relationships, not just the one that’s the focus of the Hallmark cards.

Put aside time for those who matter to you. Check in with the old friend who’s always got your back, call your parents just to hear their voices, or arrange that coffee with your mate you’ve been putting off for months. Relationships take time and effort, and love thrives when we nurture our connections. And hey, who doesn’t love a cheeky catch-up with someone who makes you laugh until you nearly choke on your biscuits?

4. Give Yourself the Love You Deserve

Wait, wait—hear me out! While you’re busy showering others with love, don’t forget the most important person in the equation: you. Loving yourself isn’t selfish; it’s essential. Taking the time to practice self-care, pursue your own passions, and nurture your mental and emotional health is the cornerstone of any strong relationship. After all, how can you love others fully if you don’t first love yourself? It’s like trying to fill an empty cup—you’ve got to have something in it to give!

A bit of “me-time” goes a long way, whether that means a long walk in nature, binge-watching your favourite guilty pleasure, or getting lost in a good book. Taking care of you is a fundamental part of preserving the love you share with others, and it's an investment that pays off every single day.

5. Stay Playful and Keep the Spark Alive

If there’s one thing to remember about love, it’s that it doesn’t always need to be serious. Sometimes, the best way to keep the love alive is to play together. Whether it’s a spontaneous game night, a silly dance-off in the kitchen, or getting up to some harmless mischief, playfulness keeps relationships fresh and fun. Love isn’t just about deep, heartfelt conversations—though those are important too—it’s also about sharing moments of laughter, surprise, and joy.

Don’t let the everyday grind dull your spark. Be silly. Be spontaneous. Keep that fun energy flowing. In fact, if you ever find yourself stuck in a bit of a rut, shake things up with something a bit out of the ordinary—a spontaneous road trip, a surprise date night, or even just a random act of adventure.

6. Don’t Wait for the Perfect Moment—Create It

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, don’t sit around waiting for the “perfect” time to express love. There’s no need to wait until the next holiday or special event. Love is meant to be felt and shown at any time, in any moment. So, don’t wait for the right moment—create it.

Leave a note on your partner's pillow for no reason. Plan a surprise picnic in the park for a friend. Send a silly meme to your mum just to brighten her day. You don’t need a reason to show affection or appreciation. The more spontaneous and unexpected, the better!

While Valentine’s Day might be the grandest occasion for celebrating love, the true beauty of love is in the everyday moments—the small, unspoken gestures, the shared smiles, and the quiet support we give to one another. Love isn’t a one-day affair. It’s a continuous, ever-growing force that, if nurtured, can fill our lives with warmth, meaning, and joy all year round.