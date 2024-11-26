Apart from boozing, here are 6 healthy ways to use liquor in your home

While alcohol often takes centre stage at celebrations or as the perfect way to unwind after a long day, it can also play a surprising role in enhancing your daily routine around the home. From cleaning and skincare to soothing sore muscles, liquor, when used in moderation, proves to be a versatile and effective tool in many unexpected areas.

Here are six clever, healthy ways to make liquor work for you beyond the bar.

1. Disinfectant and Cleaner

Liquor, particularly vodka and rubbing alcohol, is an exceptional disinfectant. It can be used to clean various surfaces, sanitise your phone, or even freshen up a room by eliminating stubborn odours.

Vodka, with its neutral scent, is perfect for wiping down countertops, bathroom fixtures, and even removing sticky residue from everyday items. Its antiseptic properties make it a natural and effective cleaner for your home.

Tip: Mix one part water with one part vodka for a DIY all-purpose cleaner. Add a few drops of your favourite essential oils for a pleasant fragrance!

2. A Natural Remedy for Sore Muscles

After a long day, a warm bath with a splash of liquor can work wonders on your sore muscles. The alcohol acts as a muscle relaxant, helping to relieve tension and soothe discomfort. Simply add a generous splash of your favourite liquor to your bath, and let the warm water do the rest.

Tip: Combine with Epsom salts for added relief. Epsom salts are rich in magnesium, which helps to reduce muscle inflammation and enhance relaxation.

3. Skin Care and Acne Treatment

For generations, rubbing alcohol has been used as an acne treatment. It acts as a natural astringent, cleansing and tightening pores, while helping to reduce the appearance of blemishes. While effective, it’s important to use it sparingly as it can dry out your skin.

Tip: Create a gentle acne spot treatment by diluting rubbing alcohol with water. Apply it to blemishes or use it as a toner. Just be sure to follow up with a good moisturiser to maintain skin hydration.

4. Homemade Lip Balm

Liquor can even serve as a base for creating a simple, soothing lip balm. The alcohol helps remove impurities and offers a light exfoliating effect, while ingredients like honey, coconut oil, and beeswax work to hydrate and soften lips.

Tip: Mix equal parts coconut oil and honey with a few drops of vodka or rum. The result is a basic lip balm that you can store in small containers and carry with you for on-the-go hydration.

5. Repel Pests

Alcohol can also double as a natural insect repellent. The high alcohol content in liquor makes it effective against mosquitoes and other pesky critters. Simply mix vodka with water and add a few drops of essential oils like citronella or eucalyptus, and you’ve got an eco-friendly pest repellent.

Tip: Spray this mixture around doorways, windows, or directly onto your skin for a natural defence against insects. It’s a great way to enjoy outdoor gatherings without the buzz of mosquitoes.

6. Homemade Hair Rinse

A lesser-known use for liquor is as a hair rinse. Vodka, when diluted with water, can be used to cleanse the scalp and add shine to your hair by removing build-up from styling products. The alcohol breaks down oils and other residues, leaving your hair feeling light, fresh, and glossy.

Tip: Add a few drops of calming lavender or invigorating peppermint oil to your hair rinse for a soothing or refreshing effect.