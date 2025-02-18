Apart from “face the wall”, here are 5 names of kokonte you probably didn’t know

Kokonte – the ultimate Ghanaian comfort food that’s both hearty and filling. But did you know that this humble dish has a few quirky names floating around, aside from the classic “Face the Wall”? Oh yes, kokonte goes by many aliases, some funny, some cheeky, and some you might never have imagined. So, if you're tired of the usual, or just looking for something to spice up your next meal, here are five other names for kokonte that might surprise you. Ready for a laugh (and a bite)? Let’s dive in!

Read also: DIY: How to prepare Ghanaian Kokonte

1. Brown Fufu

Now, this one’s a bit of a head-turner, isn’t it? If you’re used to the white, smooth texture of regular fufu, then “Brown Fufu” might leave you wondering whether it’s some sort of mysterious new fufu variety. But, no – it’s just Kokonte! The term "Brown Fufu" stems from the earthy, darker tone that kokonte takes on after being prepared. So, while it might not exactly have the stretchy, playful texture of regular fufu, it’s still just as satisfying. Next time someone mentions “Brown Fufu,” you can confidently say, "Ah yes, Kokonte!"

2. Chris Brown

Hold on – did we just say “Chris Brown”? As in the American R&B singer? Well, not quite! But this playful name for kokonte is all about that “stir it up” vibe, just like Chris Brown’s dance moves. In some parts of Ghana, people like to refer to kokonte as “Chris Brown” because of the way it’s stirred vigorously to form a solid, lump-free dough. A cheeky nod to the artist’s smooth moves, eh? So next time someone offers you a bowl, you can say, “I’ll have some Chris Brown with my soup, please!”

3. Lapiwa

Here’s one that you might not have heard of before: “Lapiwa”. It might sound like a fancy name for some gourmet dish, but it’s actually just a cool local name for kokonte. “Lapiwa” tends to show up when you’re in the mood for a hearty serving that’s filling, with a hint of cheeky charm. Imagine sitting down with a steaming bowl of lapiwa, ready to go in with some groundnut soup. Whatever the sauce, “Lapiwa” is always a win!

4. Kraman Break

Now, we all know the classic “bread break” – where you break off a chunk of bread to scoop up the good stuff. But “Kraman Break” is a whole new level. "Kraman" is the term used for a small, solid block of kokonte that’s ready to be devoured. So, if you’re looking to break into your kokonte in style, “Kraman Break” is the way to go! It’s a subtle yet amusing way to describe the part of the meal when you slice off a chunk of your kokonte, ready to dive straight into your soup. Break it up, folks!

5. Okpolatsa

Last but certainly not least, “Okpolatsa”! You know, this one has that kind of strong, no-nonsense vibe, doesn’t it? “Okpolatsa” is the no-frills, hearty variety of kokonte that’s all about substance. If you're after something that’s robust, filling, and will give you that satisfying “full belly” feeling, then this is the kokonte you’re looking for. "Okpolatsa" brings a bold sense of strength, a bit like the dish itself – it’s heavy, hearty, and absolutely ready to hold its own in any Ghanaian soup.