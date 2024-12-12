5 delicious Ghanaian street foods that every visitor must try

Ghana is a country with a rich and diverse food culture, and street food plays a central role in everyday life. From bustling markets to roadside stalls, the streets of Ghana are filled with aromatic and flavour-packed dishes that capture the essence of the country’s culinary heritage. If you find yourself in Ghana, or want to recreate the experience at home, here are five delicious Ghanaian street foods you absolutely must try.

1. Kelewele: Spicy Fried Plantains

Kelewele is a popular street food in Ghana that’s sure to excite your taste buds. Made from ripe plantains, this dish involves slicing the plantains into bite-sized pieces and marinating them in a mix of ginger, garlic, cayenne pepper, and other spices. After marination, the plantains are deep-fried until crispy on the outside, while maintaining a soft and sweet interior.

Kelewele is often served with fried fish, peanuts, or as a standalone snack. It’s not just the spiciness that makes it irresistible—it’s the perfect balance of sweet and savoury flavours that makes Kelewele a beloved street food, perfect for a quick bite at any time of the day.

2. Chibom: Ghana’s Take on a Sandwich

Chibom, also known as Chibom with Shito, is another Ghanaian street food that is simple yet delicious. This dish consists of a bread roll, typically a soft loaf, filled with fried eggs and sometimes sausages. The bread is toasted lightly to give it a satisfying crunch, and the eggs are fried to perfection, making for a quick and filling meal.

What sets Chibom apart is the addition of shito, a spicy, rich sauce made from chillies, fish, and other seasonings. This hot sauce gives the sandwich a bold flavour and makes it a popular choice for breakfast or a late-night snack. It's an easy-to-eat and satisfying food that’s perfect for people on the go.

3. Bofrot: Sweet Fried Dough Delight

If you have a sweet tooth, Bofrot is the Ghanaian street food for you. Similar to doughnuts but without the hole, Bofrot is made from a dough of flour, yeast, sugar, and spices, which is deep-fried until golden and puffy. The end result is a warm, soft, and slightly sweet treat that is crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside.

Bofrot is commonly enjoyed as a breakfast treat or snack, often paired with a hot beverage like tea or coffee. Its light, sugary flavour makes it a perfect snack for those craving something sweet and indulgent while walking through the bustling streets of Ghana.

4. Gari Fortor: A Savoury Gari Dish

Gari Fortor is a beloved street food made from gari, which is a flour derived from cassava. To make Gari Fortor, the gari is sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and hot peppers, creating a tangy, spicy flavour profile. The dish is often served with fried fish or boiled eggs, adding protein and richness to the meal.

Gari Fortor is a quick, filling snack that’s perfect for lunch or dinner. The combination of the tangy sauce with the chewy texture of the gari makes this dish a favourite in Ghana, and it’s often enjoyed by people on the move looking for a tasty and satisfying meal

5. Khebab: Spicy Grilled Meat Skewers

Khebab is another beloved Ghanaian street food, perfect for those who love grilled meat. This dish involves skewered pieces of marinated meat, usually beef, goat, or chicken, that are grilled to perfection over an open flame. The meat is marinated in a blend of spices and herbs, giving it a rich and smoky flavour.

Khebab is often served with a side of fried yam or plantains and sometimes with a spicy sauce or shito for an extra kick. This delicious street snack is popular among locals and visitors alike and is often enjoyed in the evening or as a quick meal during the day.