6 Beauty Hacks That Do More Harm Than Good

In the age of social media, beauty advice travels faster than ever. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube are filled with “quick fixes” and viral beauty hacks promising flawless skin, luscious hair, and perfect makeup.

While some of these tips may be harmless—or even helpful—others can do more harm than good. Following beauty shortcuts without understanding their long-term effects can lead to skin damage, hair breakage, or even health risks.

Below are some common beauty hacks that may look appealing online but can have damaging consequences.

Beauty Hacks Causing Harm Than God

1. Using Lemon Juice Directly on Skin

Lemon juice is often promoted as a natural remedy for brightening skin or fading dark spots. While lemons do contain vitamin C, they are also highly acidic, with a pH around 2. Applying lemon juice directly can irritate the skin, disrupt its natural barrier, and cause redness or peeling. Even more concerning, citrus juice can make the skin photosensitive, increasing the risk of burns or pigmentation when exposed to sunlight—a reaction known as phytophotodermatitis.

lemon water for skincare

Better alternative: Use a dermatologist-approved vitamin C serum, which is formulated for stability and skin safety.

2. Over-Exfoliating with Harsh Scrubs

Physical exfoliants made from sugar, salt, or crushed nuts can feel satisfying, but frequent or aggressive scrubbing can create microtears in the skin. These tiny abrasions may not be visible but can lead to irritation, inflammation, and increased sensitivity. Over time, this can compromise the skin barrier, making it more prone to breakouts and dryness.

avoid overexfoliating your skin

Better alternative: Limit exfoliation to one or two times a week and opt for gentle chemical exfoliants like lactic acid or polyhydroxy acids (PHAs), which smooth the skin without scratching it.

3. Applying Toothpaste on Spots

This old-school “hack” is based on the idea that toothpaste dries out pimples. While it may reduce inflammation temporarily, toothpaste contains ingredients like menthol, fluoride, and baking soda that can irritate the skin, causing redness, peeling, and even chemical burns in severe cases.

using toothpaste for skincare can damage your skin

Better alternative: Use a targeted spot treatment with benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid, both of which are proven to treat acne effectively.

4. Using Hair Spray as Makeup Setting Spray

Some beauty bloggers have recommended using hair spray to set makeup for an all-day hold. This is highly unsafe. Hair sprays contain alcohols, fragrances, and other chemicals that can dry out the skin, clog pores, and cause irritation. Inhaling these aerosols can also be harmful to your lungs.

Better alternative: Use a setting spray specifically formulated for the face, which will help makeup last longer without compromising skin health.

5. DIY Chemical Peels Without Guidance

Chemical peels can improve texture, tone, and clarity when performed correctly. However, attempting to replicate professional-strength peels at home—using high concentrations of acids bought online—can lead to burns, scarring, and permanent pigmentation changes. The skin requires precise pH balance and controlled application times, which are difficult to manage without training.

woman getting chemical peel

Better alternative: Stick to low-strength at-home exfoliants or visit a qualified aesthetician or dermatologist for safe professional peels.

6. Applying Undiluted Essential Oils Directly to Skin

Essential oils like tea tree or lavender are popular in DIY beauty hacks for acne or soothing purposes. However, used undiluted, they can cause severe allergic reactions, chemical burns, or skin sensitisation, making the skin more reactive to even mild products.

essential skin oil

Better alternative: Dilute essential oils with a carrier oil and patch-test before use—or choose skincare products where they’re already blended at safe concentrations.

DIY skincare may not be safe all the time [Eminence Organic Skincare]

Not all beauty hacks are created equal. What works in a short viral video may have hidden risks when used repeatedly or incorrectly. The skin and hair thrive on consistent, gentle care rather than extreme measures or quick fixes. Before trying any new hack, especially those involving strong chemicals or physical abrasion, it’s best to research from credible sources or seek professional advice.

