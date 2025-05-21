Pulse logo
The Ultimate Boys' Trip: 7 destinations you must visit with your guys before 40

21 May 2025 at 19:33
Some trips are for work. Others are for romance. But a boys’ trip? That’s a whole different kind of adventure. It’s a chance to reconnect, go wild, and make memories that will echo in your group chat forever.

Whether you're craving adrenaline, culture, nightlife, or a little bit of chaos, here are 7 epic destinations you must visit with your guys before 40.

1. Ghana – Volta Region Vibes

  • If your crew is down for an authentic African adventure, Ghana’s Volta Region is calling.

  • Tafi Atome Monkey Sanctuary – Chill with friendly, sacred monkeys in a peaceful forest.

  • Wli Waterfalls – Hike to the tallest waterfall in West Africa.

  • Liati Soba Snake Village – For the brave only - meet pythons in their natural habitat.

  • Best for: Nature, culture, and real bonding.

  • Pro tip: Hire a local guide — they know the stories behind every stop.

2. Las Vegas, USA – The Ultimate Playground

Do we even need to explain this one? Vegas is Vegas. Whether you're gambling, partying, or catching a UFC fight, it’s the place where “what happens here...” well, you know the rest.

  • Pool parties, casinos, live shows, wild clubs.

  • Rent a Lambo for the weekend or take a day trip to the Grand Canyon.

  • Best for: Party kings, thrill-seekers, and midnight philosophers.

  • Pro tip: Set a budget or the casinos will set it for you.

3. Spain – Football, Beaches & Beats

  • Spain hits different with the boys. Split your time between Barcelona and Ibiza for the perfect combo.

  • Watch El Clásico live - Barca vs Real Madrid is a bucket list event.

  • Chill in beach clubs during the day and rage all night in Ibiza.

  • Best for: Football fans, beach lovers, and music junkies.

  • Pro tip: Go during football season (August–May) to catch a match.

4. Cape Town, South Africa – Class with a Twist

  • Adventure meets elegance in Cape Town. It’s got stunning landscapes, world-class wine, and crazy outdoor fun.

  • Hike Table Mountain, then sip fine wine in Stellenbosch.

  • Explore the Cape of Good Hope and Boulders Beach (penguins included).

  • Best for: Stylish adventurers and nature bros.

  • Pro tip: Rent a car and do the Garden Route for an epic road trip.

5. Brazil – Amazon to Rio Madness

  • Wild doesn’t even begin to describe Brazil.

  • Rio de Janeiro: Iconic beaches, samba dancing, and epic street food.

  • Amazon Rainforest: Book a guided tour and go off-grid (safely).

  • Best for: Nature lovers and nightlife junkies.

  • Pro tip: Learn a few phrases in Portuguese. It sure goes a long way.

6. India – Goa’s Tropical Buzz

Goa is India’s party capital, where palm trees, cheap beer, and beach raves create a backpacker’s paradise.

  • Daytime: Relax on pristine beaches.

  • Nighttime: Techno parties and fire dancers take over.

  • Best for: Free spirits and beach bums.

  • Pro tip: Travel between November and February for the best weather. You can also visit other interesting places in India during this time.

7. Rwanda – The Land of a Thousand Hills

Kigali, Rwanda

  • Rwanda is clean, green, and surprisingly fun with the right crew.

  • Kigali offers sleek nightlife, but the real thrill is the Gorilla Trekking in Volcanoes National Park.

  • Hit Lake Kivu for chill lakeside vibes.

  • Best for: Explorers and eco-travel enthusiasts.

  • Pro tip: Book gorilla trekking permits well in advance - they’re limited.

Final Word: Bros, Bags, and Boarding Passes

You don’t have to wait for a birthday or a stag do to plan that legendary boys' trip. Whether you're diving into waterfalls in Ghana or club-hopping in Spain, these destinations will give you stories to laugh about for decades. Meanwhile, here are 5 safest countries in the world you can also visit.

