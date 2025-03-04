Ghana Month: Step-by-step guide on how to prepare delicious aprapransa

March is Ghana Month, a time to celebrate the rich culture, history, and traditions of Ghana. One of the best ways to embrace the spirit of the month is through food, and what better dish to highlight than Aprapransa? This delicious, hearty Ghanaian meal is made with roasted cornmeal and palm nut soup, creating a flavourful and satisfying dish that has been enjoyed for generations.
If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at making Aprapransa, here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you prepare it at home.
Ingredients
· 2 cups roasted cornmeal (egbɔ)
· 2 cups palm nut soup
· 1 cup smoked fish (preferably salmon or herrings)
· 1 cup cooked meat (beef or goat meat)
· 1/2 cup dried shrimp (optional)
· 1 small onion (chopped)
· 2 tablespoons powdered shrimp or crayfish
· 1 teaspoon ground pepper (or to taste)
· Salt to taste
· 1 teaspoon seasoning cube (optional)
· 1 tablespoon groundnut paste (optional, for added richness)
Step 1: Prepare Your Palm Nut Soup
If you don’t already have palm nut soup, prepare it by boiling palm nuts, pounding them, and straining to get the rich palm nut extract. Cook this with your choice of meat, fish, and seasonings. Allow it to simmer until it becomes rich and flavourful.
Step 2: Heat the Soup and Add Proteins
Pour your palm nut soup into a large cooking pot and bring it to a gentle simmer. Add your smoked fish, cooked meat, dried shrimp, and powdered shrimp or crayfish. Stir well and let it cook for a few minutes so that the flavours blend together beautifully.
Step 3: Add the Roasted Cornmeal
Gradually add the roasted cornmeal (egbɔ) while stirring continuously. This prevents lumps from forming and ensures a smooth, thick consistency. Keep stirring until the cornmeal absorbs the liquid and thickens into a smooth paste.
Step 4: Add Seasoning and Extra Ingredients
Once the mixture is well combined, add your groundnut paste (if using), chopped onions, ground pepper, and seasoning cube. Stir thoroughly to ensure an even distribution of flavours. Taste and adjust salt if needed.
Step 5: Let It Simmer and Serve
Allow the Aprapransa to cook for a few more minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the pot. Once it reaches your desired consistency, take it off the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.
Aprapransa is best enjoyed warm and can be served with extra smoked fish, boiled eggs, or avocado on the side for added flavour. Pair it with a refreshing chilled drink like sobolo or fresh coconut water for a truly authentic Ghanaian experience.
Ghana Month is all about celebrating our heritage, and food plays a major role in that. Aprapransa is not just a meal—it’s a dish that carries history, tradition, and the warmth of home-cooked Ghanaian cuisine. Try making it yourself and enjoy a taste of Ghana in your own kitchen!
Would you be giving Aprapransa a try this Ghana Month? Let us know how it turns out!