Ghana Month: Step-by-step guide on how to prepare delicious aprapransa

March is Ghana Month, a time to celebrate the rich culture, history, and traditions of Ghana. One of the best ways to embrace the spirit of the month is through food, and what better dish to highlight than Aprapransa ? This delicious, hearty Ghanaian meal is made with roasted cornmeal and palm nut soup, creating a flavourful and satisfying dish that has been enjoyed for generations.

If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at making Aprapransa , here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you prepare it at home.

Step 1: Prepare Your Palm Nut Soup

If you don’t already have palm nut soup, prepare it by boiling palm nuts, pounding them, and straining to get the rich palm nut extract. Cook this with your choice of meat, fish, and seasonings. Allow it to simmer until it becomes rich and flavourful.

Step 2: Heat the Soup and Add Proteins

Pour your palm nut soup into a large cooking pot and bring it to a gentle simmer. Add your smoked fish, cooked meat, dried shrimp, and powdered shrimp or crayfish. Stir well and let it cook for a few minutes so that the flavours blend together beautifully.

Step 3: Add the Roasted Cornmeal

Gradually add the roasted cornmeal (egbɔ) while stirring continuously. This prevents lumps from forming and ensures a smooth, thick consistency. Keep stirring until the cornmeal absorbs the liquid and thickens into a smooth paste.

Step 4: Add Seasoning and Extra Ingredients

Once the mixture is well combined, add your groundnut paste (if using), chopped onions, ground pepper, and seasoning cube. Stir thoroughly to ensure an even distribution of flavours. Taste and adjust salt if needed.

Step 5: Let It Simmer and Serve

Allow the Aprapransa to cook for a few more minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the pot. Once it reaches your desired consistency, take it off the heat and let it cool slightly before serving.