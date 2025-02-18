Here are 5 Ghanaian celebrity-owned businesses making waves in the industry

While we’re accustomed to seeing our favourite celebrities gracing screens or lighting up stages, many of them are also taking the entrepreneurial plunge, using their fame and talents to build successful businesses. Beyond the world of entertainment, these Ghanaian celebrities are proving that there’s more to their hustle than meets the eye. Whether it’s food, fashion, skincare, or wellness, they’re taking the lead in diverse industries.

Here are five inspiring businesses owned by Ghanaian celebrities that are making a real impact.

Serwaa Amihere is best known for her poised and articulate presence on television, but she’s also carved out a successful niche in the fashion industry with her business Office & Co. This clothing store is dedicated to offering stylish and professional office wear and other elegant clothes tailored for the modern woman.

What sets Office & Co apart is its focus on empowering women to look and feel confident in the workplace, without compromising on style. From chic blazers to sophisticated blouses, Serwaa’s designs bring a fresh approach to corporate attire. It’s not just about clothing; it’s about changing the narrative of professional fashion for women in Ghana.

Serwaa’s dedication and eye for detail are reflected in her carefully curated collections, offering a blend of comfort and elegance that’s hard to beat. Her business is growing steadily, and it’s clear her passion for uplifting women through fashion knows no bounds.

2. Rockz Waakye by Reggie Rockstone

Reggie Rockstone, known as the "Grandpapa of Hiplife," isn’t just a music icon—he’s also the proud owner of Rockz Waakye, a restaurant offering a modern twist on the beloved Ghanaian dish, waakye. Waakye, a traditional rice and beans dish, is served with a variety of sides like fried chicken, fish, and assorted meats at Reggie’s restaurant, but it’s the quality and authenticity that make Rockz Waakye stand out.

What makes Reggie’s venture so unique is the personal touch he brings to the business, ensuring the food remains true to its roots while delivering a modern, top-quality dining experience. Reggie’s love for Ghanaian cuisine and his commitment to excellence are evident in every dish.

As an entrepreneur, he has blended his creative flair with hard work, proving that his hustle goes beyond the music world and into the kitchen. Rockz Waakye is fast becoming a go-to spot for both locals and tourists wanting to indulge in authentic Ghanaian food.

3. Lure by Salma

Actress Salma Mumin isn’t just about the glitz and glamour of the silver screen—she’s also the mastermind behind Lure by Salma, a beauty brand designed to cater to the skincare needs of modern women. Lure offers an array of skincare products, including body scrubs, lotions, and face creams, all created with high-quality ingredients.

What makes Lure by Salma stand out is its commitment to natural beauty. Salma’s products are designed to help women embrace their natural skin and promote wellness from within. The brand places a strong emphasis on using natural, locally sourced ingredients, making it a unique offering in the crowded beauty market.

Salma’s hands-on approach to the business is a testament to her passion for skincare, and her products have been met with rave reviews. Her hard work and dedication to creating effective, affordable skincare solutions make Lure a business to watch.

4. DH by DH (Diana Hamilton)

Diana Hamilton, the gospel music powerhouse, has taken her entrepreneurial spirit to the beauty industry with her skincare line, DH by DH. The brand offers a range of products designed to promote healthy, glowing skin, from moisturisers and face oils to body lotions. With an emphasis on using high-quality, nourishing ingredients, DH by DH is all about helping people achieve their best skin.

What makes Diana’s business unique is the focus on self-care and empowerment. As a prominent figure in the gospel music scene, Diana’s brand reflects her values of self-love and care, and this is evident in the products she offers. She is committed to ensuring that her customers receive nothing less than the best, and it’s her passion for both her craft and skincare that makes DH by DH so successful.

Diana’s hard work and attention to detail are the driving forces behind the brand’s growing popularity.

5. Vibrant Skincare by Martha Ankomah

Martha Ankomah is not only a beloved actress in Ghana but also the proud owner of Vibrant Skincare, a skincare line that focuses on promoting healthy, glowing skin. The brand offers a variety of products, including cleansers, body scrubs, and moisturisers, all designed to nourish and rejuvenate the skin.

What makes Vibrant Skincare stand out is its commitment to using high-quality ingredients that cater to all skin types. Martha has carefully crafted a product range that not only targets common skincare concerns such as blemishes and acne but also promotes overall skin health. The success of Vibrant Skincare is a reflection of Martha’s entrepreneurial hustle and her dedication to offering quality products at an affordable price. Her hard work and passion for skincare are key ingredients in the brand’s growing success.

From fashion to food and skincare, these five celebrity-owned businesses are proving that the hustle doesn’t stop at the stage or in front of the camera. Serwaa Amihere’s Office & Co, Reggie Rockstone’s Rockz Waakye, Salma Mumin’s Lure, Diana Hamilton’s DH by DH, and Martha Ankomah’s Vibrant Skincare are all shining examples of how talent, hard work, and innovation can lead to success beyond entertainment.