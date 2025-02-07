How NSS personnel can survive on their GH¢715.57 allowance and still save money

Stepping into the world of National Service in Ghana can feel overwhelming, especially when it comes to managing your National Service Scheme (NSS) allowance, commonly called allawa. It's the stage where adulthood begins, and financial independence becomes non-negotiable.

Here’s a guide to smartly navigating this phase, turning your allawa into a stepping stone for success.

Budget Like a Pro

Budgeting is not just for finance gurus; it’s a vital survival tool. Break down your monthly allowance into essentials such as accommodation, transportation, food, and—most importantly—savings. The secret lies in distinguishing between needs and wants.

It’s important to discipline yourself to stick to a plan, no matter how small your income may seem. Your future self will thank you for the effort, financial experts advise.

Invest in Personal Growth

Once you’ve covered the basics, it’s time to focus on self-improvement. “Investing in yourself doesn’t always mean spending a lot of money,” career coaches suggest. You can pick up new skills or enhance existing ones through online courses, workshops, or even reading books.

Embrace the Side Hustle Culture

If your allawa feels inadequate, consider finding a side hustle. Whether it’s freelancing, tutoring, or starting a small business aligned with your passions, side gigs provide an additional income stream while enriching your CV.

Save for Rainy Days

While the urge to splurge may be strong, setting aside a portion of your allowance for emergencies is non-negotiable. Financial planners emphasise, “Building a safety net ensures you’re prepared for unexpected situations. It’s like paying your future self for peace of mind.”

Lay the Groundwork for a Bright Future

Thriving during your NSS year isn’t just about making ends meet. It’s about setting the foundation for the future. By budgeting wisely, investing in personal growth, exploring side hustles, and saving for emergencies, you’re preparing yourself for life beyond service.