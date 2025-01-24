Felix Gyamfi named Acting Director-General of National Service Authority

President John Mahama, effective 22nd January 2025, has appointed Felix Gyamfi as the Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA). A letter signed by the President’s Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, stated that the appointment is in accordance with Article 195(1) of the Constitution and the National Service Authority Act, 2024 (Act 1119).

However, the appointment is pending the receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr Gyamfi takes over from Osei Assibey Antwi, who previously served in the role under the former Akufo-Addo administration.

Similarly, President Mahama has appointed Ruth Dela Seddoh, the NDC's Deputy National Youth Organiser, as the Acting Deputy Director-General of the National Service Authority. This appointment also takes effect from 22nd January 2025.

Ms Seddoh replaces Gifty Oware-Aboagye, who served in the same role under the previous administration.

Mandate of NSA

The National Service Authority (NSA), established in 1973, is a Government of Ghana programme under the Ministry of Education. With a National Secretariat in Accra and offices across all regions and districts, the NSA is mandated to deploy skilled manpower—primarily from tertiary institutions—to support the development efforts of both public and private sectors in Ghana.

Related Appointment

In a related development, President Mahama has also appointed Malik Basintale, the Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), as the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).

This appointment, made in accordance with Article 195 of the Constitution and the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015, is also pending the constitutionally required advice of the governing board, provided in consultation with the Public Services Commission.