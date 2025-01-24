Malik Basintale named Acting CEO of Youth Employment Agency

The appointment, made in accordance with Article 195 of the Constitution and the Youth Employment Agency Act, 2015, is subject to the constitutionally required advice of the governing board, provided in consultation with the Public Services Commission.

Mr Basintale succeeds Kofi Baah Agyepong, who resigned from the position on 24th January 2025 due to personal commitments and aspirations.

In his resignation letter to President Mahama, Mr Agyepong stated:

I am formally tendering my resignation as the Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), effective 24th January 2025.

I wish you continued wisdom and strength in your service to the nation.

He assured a smooth transition and noted that he would remain “within reach on all matters that require urgent attention and consideration.”

Mr Agyepong had served as YEA CEO since his appointment on 10th August 2022 under the administration of former President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Reacting to his appointment, Malik Basintale expressed gratitude in a brief social media post:

Thank you, Mr President, H.E John D. Mahama. We shall not fail you.

Mandate of YEA