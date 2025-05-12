5 physical exercises that can help you last longer in bed

Improving sexual stamina is a common goal for many men, and incorporating specific exercises into your routine can make a significant difference. These exercises not only enhance physical fitness but also target the muscles and systems involved in sexual performance.

Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can thus be a natural and effective strategy to improve sexual stamina. By focusing on building strength, flexibility, and endurance, you can enhance not only your physical health but also your confidence and satisfaction in intimate settings.

Here are five exercises that can help you last longer in bed, along with detailed instructions and benefits.

1. Kegel Exercises

Kegel exercises are designed to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, which support the bladder and bowel and influence sexual function. To perform a Kegel exercise, first identify your pelvic floor muscles by attempting to stop urination mid-stream; the muscles you engage are the ones you'll be working.

Once identified, contract these muscles, hold the contraction for about five seconds, and then relax for another five seconds. Aim to complete 10 repetitions per session, three times a day. Regular practice can lead to improved bladder control and potentially enhance sexual performance.

2. High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

HIIT involves alternating short bursts of intense activity with periods of rest or lower-intensity exercise. This form of training can improve cardiovascular health, increase energy levels, and reduce fatigue, all of which contribute to better sexual stamina.

A typical HIIT session might include 30 seconds of sprinting followed by 90 seconds of walking, repeated for 15–20 minutes. Incorporating HIIT into your routine a few times a week can lead to noticeable improvements in endurance and overall fitness. (Practo)

ALSO READ: 7 things you should never bring to a red carpet event

3. Plank Exercises

Planks are an effective way to strengthen the core muscles, including the transversus abdominis, which play a crucial role in stabilising the body during movement. To perform a standard plank, position yourself face down with forearms and toes on the ground, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels.

Hold this position for as long as possible, aiming to increase your duration over time. Regular planking can enhance core strength, improve posture, and contribute to better control during sexual activity.

READ ALSO: 6 practical ways to overcome sex addiction

4. Squats

Squats target the muscles of the lower body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes, which are essential for various movements and positions during sexual activity.

To perform a squat, stand with feet shoulder-width apart, lower your body by bending your knees and hips as if sitting back into a chair, keeping your back straight, and then return to the standing position. Incorporating squats into your fitness routine can increase lower body strength, enhance flexibility, and improve overall stamina.

5. Pelvic Tilts

Pelvic tilts are exercises that strengthen the lower abdominal muscles and improve flexibility in the lower back and hips. To perform a pelvic tilt, lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat on the floor. Tighten your abdominal muscles to flatten your lower back against the floor, hold for a few seconds, and then relax. Repeat this movement for several repetitions. Regular practice of pelvic tilts can enhance core stability and contribute to better control during sexual activity.