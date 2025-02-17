These 5 tips can help you keep your roses fresh for a week and more

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, but those beautiful roses you received are still sitting pretty on your kitchen counter, waiting to last as long as possible. Roses, with their fragrant petals and vibrant colours, deserve to be cherished for as long as they can stay fresh. If you want to enjoy their beauty well past February 14th, here are five tips to help keep your roses looking stunning for a week or more.

1. Trim the Stems at an Angle

The first thing to do when you bring your roses home (or receive them as a thoughtful gift) is to trim the stems. Using a sharp pair of scissors or garden shears, cut about an inch off the bottom of each stem. Make sure to cut at an angle – this helps the roses absorb water more efficiently. Avoid using a blunt knife or scissors, as this can crush the stems, hindering water uptake.

For best results, trim your roses every two days to keep the stems fresh and encourage water absorption. Cutting the stems under water also prevents air from entering the stems and causing blockages.

2. Change the Water Regularly

Dirty water can cause bacteria to build up in your vase, leading to wilting and premature decay. Refresh the water every day or two, making sure to give the vase a quick wash each time to remove any residue. Fill the vase with lukewarm water and add a floral preservative if you have one – or, if not, a teaspoon of sugar and a few drops of bleach can do wonders in keeping your roses fresh. The sugar feeds the roses, while the bleach prevents bacterial growth.

If you’re struggling to keep track, set a reminder on your phone so you never forget to change the water!

3. Keep Them in a Cool Spot

It’s tempting to place your roses in a sunny spot where they can shine, but heat can actually shorten their lifespan. Roses thrive in cooler environments, so find a place away from direct sunlight, heaters, or drafts. A cool room with indirect light will help them stay vibrant longer.

Don’t put your roses in the fridge – this can stunt their growth – but ensure they’re kept away from the heat of the kitchen or any appliances. If you’re heading out of the house, consider moving them to a cooler spot for the day.

4. Remove Foliage That’s Below the Waterline

Leaves and other foliage sitting in the water can encourage bacteria to grow, leading to quicker wilting. To keep your roses fresh for as long as possible, remove any leaves that will be submerged in the water. Trim back any damaged or dead petals too. Not only will this help maintain the health of the flowers, but it will also make the bouquet look tidier and more elegant.

5. Use Floral Preservative or DIY Solutions

Most florists include a packet of flower food with your bouquet, but if you don’t have one, you can create your own preservative at home. A mixture of one part lemon juice, one part sugar, and three parts water works as a simple and effective solution to nourish your roses. The acidity of the lemon helps to balance the water’s pH, while the sugar acts as food for the flowers.

If you prefer a more natural approach, you can simply use a couple of aspirin tablets dissolved in water – the salicylic acid helps preserve the freshness of the blooms.

Re-cut the Stems Underwater

If your roses start to droop, a quick fix is to re-cut the stems under water. This prevents air from entering the stem and blocking water absorption. After the cut, immediately place the roses back into fresh water.