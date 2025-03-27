Birthdays are special occassions meant to make loved ones feel appreciated and valued. However, not all gifts bring joy—some can unintentionally offend, disappoint, or leave the recipient questioning the thought behind them.

To avoid awkward moments, here are five gifts you should never give anyone on their birthday.

READ ALSO: 5 natural appetite suppressants to help you lose weight

1. Self-Improvement Gifts

While a gym membership, diet book, or skincare treatment may seem like thoughtful presents, they often send the wrong message.

These gifts imply that the recipient needs to change something about themselves, which can be hurtful rather than encouraging. Unless the celebrant is already on a weightloss journey, there is absolutely no reason for you to send such gifts.

2. Re-Gifted or Used Items

Giving someone a used or obviously re-gifted item can come across as careless and insincere.

If the recipient notices, it could make them feel unimportant, as though they weren’t worth the effort of selecting something just for them.

3. Pets

Unless someone has specifically asked for a pet and is prepared for the responsibility, gifting an animal is a bad idea. Pets require time, commitment, and financial resources, which not everyone is ready for.

The last thing you want is for your well-intentioned gift to become a burden.

4. Controversial or Gag Gifts

Joke gifts can be fun, but they can also be risky, especially if they touch on sensitive topics. Anything that could be offensive, inappropriate, or make the recipient uncomfortable is best avoided. It’s important to consider their personality and sense of humour before going down this route.

5. Cash Without Thought

While money can be useful, handing over cash without any personal touch can feel impersonal and last-minute. Instead, consider a thoughtful gift card to their favourite shop or a contribution towards something they truly want or need.