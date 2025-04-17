Man United boss Ruben Amorim eyeing move for Ghana star Antoine Semenyo - Report

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is reportedly very keen on signing Ghanaian star Antoine Semenyo this summer, according to transfer expert David Ornstein.

Speaking to NBC Sports Soccer, the well-respected journalist said:

There is Antoine Semenyo. What a season he has had. He is a player that Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is very fond of.

Reports suggest that United have already opened talks with Bournemouth over a possible move for the winger.

However, securing Semenyo’s signature will not come cheap. Bournemouth are expected to demand a club record fee if they agree to let him go and it's likely to be more than the £65 million they received for Dominic Solanke.

Semenyo has been in brilliant form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing six assists in 36 appearances across all competitions. He also starred for Ghana, scoring in their 5-0 victory over Chad during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

What Semenyo offers Man United

United see Semenyo as an exciting option who could strengthen their wing-back positions and boost their attack. His pace, power, and creativity could offer a real upgrade on the current players available at Old Trafford.

However, with financial restrictions hanging over United, the club may need to sell players before making any major signings. They are also interested in Wolves forward Matheus Cunha, who has a £62.5 million release clause.

Semenyo’s outstanding performances have caught the eye of many, but it seems Ruben Amorim is particularly eager to bring the talented Ghanaian to Manchester this summer.