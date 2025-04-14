7 ways to avoid overspending today as a man - Don’t miss number 5

Let’s be real. Being a man in Ghana, especially in Accra, comes with pressure. People assume you’ve got money just because you look fresh. And with momo requests, unexpected funeral contributions, and “let’s link up” Fridays, your salary doesn’t stand a chance if you’re not careful.

If you’re tired of always being broke halfway through the month, here are 7 smart (and very practical) ways to avoid overspending—starting today.

1. Set a Daily Spending Limit

Before you leave the house, decide how much you can spend that day. And stick to it. If you need to, withdraw the cash and leave your ATM card at home. The more access you have to your money, the more tempted you’ll be.

Example: If your budget is GH₵70 for the day, break it down: GH₵20 for transport, GH₵30 for food, GH₵20 for any surprise situation. That’s it.

2. Avoid Impulse Buys

You know that random belt or perfume you suddenly "need" just because you saw it in town? Yeah, you probably don’t need it. Impulse buying is the fastest way to waste money.

Tip: If it wasn’t on your list before you left the house, don’t buy it. Sleep on it for 24 hours—chances are, you’ll realise it can wait.

3. Plan Your Meals

Buying food three times a day from the chop bar or restaurant is draining your wallet—fast. Planning and cooking at home can save you hundreds each week.

Example: Instead of buying waakye every morning, cook jollof in bulk and portion it for lunch. Keep it simple. You don’t need master chef skills.

4. Track Every Cedi

Start tracking what you spend. It sounds tedious, but when you see how much you blow on “little things,” you’ll be shocked.

Tip: Use your phone’s notes app or budget apps like Moneymate. Even writing it on paper helps. Know where your money is going.

5. Avoid Peer Pressure (Seriously!)

This is the one. Your boys say, “Let’s go chill small,” and suddenly you’re at a lounge in Osu spending GH₵400 on drinks you didn’t even enjoy. Stop trying to impress people who won’t help you when you’re broke.

Tip: Learn to say “bro, I get plans.” Real friends won’t pressure you. And guess what? There’ll always be another Friday.

6. Sleep On Big Decisions

Thinking of buying a new phone or taking a loan for a flashy car? Chill. If it’s not urgent, give yourself time. Most big spending decisions are emotional—and temporary.

Tip: Wait 48 hours before spending on anything big. If it still feels worth it after that, then maybe it’s not just a mood.

7. Automate Your Savings

Before you touch your salary, save something—even GH₵100. If you leave everything in your spending account, temptation will win.

Tip: Set up an automatic transfer to a savings account or investment app. You won’t even feel it once it becomes routine.

Final Word:

Look, no one is saying don’t enjoy your money. But if you don’t control your spending, your spending will control you. Whether you’re saving up for land, a car, or just trying to stop borrowing before payday, these small steps can help you build discipline and breathe easier.