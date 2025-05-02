7 African presidents who were assassinated while in office

Throughout Africa's post-independence history, political instability and military coups have led to the tragic assassinations of several sitting presidents.

These leaders, despite holding the highest office, became victims of political violence, often amid turbulent national circumstances.

Here are seven African presidents who were assassinated while in office:

ALSO READ: Here are the 8 oldest Presidents in Africa

1. Sylvanus Olympio – Togo

Sylvanus Olympio holds the grim distinction of being the first African president assassinated during a military coup.

His death in 1963 marked the first coup d'état in newly independent African nations formerly under French and British colonial rule.

Olympio, a nationalist politician and Togo’s first president, also served as Prime Minister and held various ministerial roles, including Finance, Foreign Affairs, and Justice.

In the early hours of 13 January 1963, he and his wife were awoken by soldiers who broke into their residence.

Before dawn, his body was found just three feet from the entrance of the U.S. Embassy by Ambassador Leon B. Poullada.

2. Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke – Somalia

On 15 October 1969, while on an official visit to the northern town of Las Anod, President Sharmarke was shot dead by one of his own bodyguards.

The officer, on duty outside the guest house where Sharmarke was staying, fired an automatic rifle at close range, killing him instantly.

Although some speculated personal motives, the true mastermind and reasons behind the assassination remain a mystery to both Somalis and international observers.

3. Marien Ngouabi – Republic of the Congo

Marien Ngouabi served as the fourth president of the People's Republic of the Congo from 1969 until his assassination in 1977.

A military officer and politician, Ngouabi led the country through a turbulent era of Marxist-Leninist rule.

On 18 March 1977, at approximately 2:30 p.m., President Ngouabi was assassinated.

Several individuals, including former president Alphonse Massamba-Débat, were accused, tried, and executed for their alleged involvement.

4. William Richard Tolbert Jr. – Liberia

William Tolbert served as the twentieth president of Liberia from 1971 until his assassination in 1980 during a violent coup led by Master Sergeant Samuel Doe.

This event marked the end of 133 years of Americo-Liberian dominance in the country’s political sphere.

Tolbert’s death paved the way for Doe’s rise to power and a new, tumultuous chapter in Liberia's political history.

5. Anwar Sadat – Egypt

Anwar Sadat, Egypt’s third president, served from 1970 until his assassination in 1981. He is best remembered for initiating peace efforts with Israel, including the signing of the Camp David Accords.

Sadat was assassinated on 6 October 1981 during a military parade in Cairo by extremist officers opposed to his peace policies.

His death triggered significant changes in Egyptian politics and security measures.

6. Thomas Sankara – Burkina Faso

Often dubbed "Africa’s Che Guevara", Thomas Sankara led Burkina Faso from 1983 until his assassination on 15 October 1987.

He was killed in a coup led by his former ally Blaise Compaoré, who assumed power immediately afterward.

Compaoré remained in power until 2014. In 2021, he was formally charged and later found guilty by a military tribunal for his role in Sankara's murder.

7. Laurent-Désiré Kabila – Democratic Republic of the Congo

On 16 January 2001, President Laurent-Désiré Kabila was shot by one of his bodyguards at the presidential palace in Kinshasa.

Initial reports claimed he died instantly, though officials initially denied the news.

It was later announced that Kabila had died while being airlifted to Harare, Zimbabwe. His son, Joseph Kabila, was sworn in as president on 26 January 2001.

ALSO READ: Here are the 5 youngest Presidents in Africa

Conclusion

These assassinations reflect the broader historical patterns of political unrest and leadership challenges in post-colonial Africa.