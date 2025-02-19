‘Don’t flush the toilet after 10PM’ – 7 strange laws in the world that actually exist

Ever thought flushing your toilet could get you into trouble? Or that your favourite pair of high heels might be illegal in some places? As bizarre as it sounds, different countries have some truly weird laws that will leave you questioning reality.

Some of these rules date back centuries, while others are modern regulations meant to preserve order, culture, or even just keep the peace. Whether it’s a ban on chewing gum, a law that requires you to smile, or strict waistline measurements in Japan, these laws are as wild as they sound.

Here are seven of the strangest laws around the world that you probably never knew existed.

7. Chewing Gum is Illegal – Singapore

Singapore takes cleanliness seriously—so seriously that chewing gum is banned. The law, introduced under the Regulation of Imports and Exports (Chewing Gum) Regulations, prohibits the import, sale, and manufacture of chewing gum.

This is because back in the day, people used to stick gum on train doors, causing major disruptions in the city’s MRT (Mass Rapid Transit) system. If you're caught with gum in Singapore, you could face a hefty fine or even jail time. Stick to mints!

6. You Must Smile in Public – Milan, Italy

Feeling grumpy? Better fake a smile if you’re in Milan! A centuries-old law states that everyone must smile in public, except at funerals or hospitals.

This law dates back to the 19th century when Milan was under Austro-Hungarian rule. Apparently, locals weren’t thrilled about foreign domination, and their unhappy expressions showed it. The authorities decided to legislate happiness—literally.

While the law is rarely enforced today, if you’re in Milan, just in case—keep those pearly whites showing!

5. No Climbing Trees – Oshawa, Canada

Love climbing trees? Not in Oshawa! The city passed a law in 2008 making it illegal to climb, damage, or attach objects to trees on municipal property.

The rule is meant to protect the trees from damage, but it also means no spontaneous tree-climbing adventures. If you break the law, you could end up with a fine. Maybe stick to hiking instead?

4. Japan’s ‘Fat Law’ – You Can’t Be Overweight

Japan doesn’t just encourage people to stay healthy—they made it a law! The ‘Metabo Law’, introduced in 2008, requires Japanese citizens aged 40–74 to keep their waistline under 85cm (for women) and 90cm (for men).

Every year, companies measure their employees’ waists, and if too many workers are over the limit, the company is fined. If you fail the test, you must attend mandatory health sessions. It’s basically the only place in the world where being "too thick" is against the law.

3. No Flushing Toilets After 10PM – Switzerland

Yes, you read that right. In Switzerland, flushing your toilet after 10PM is considered noise pollution. While it’s not technically illegal, many landlords enforce this as a house rule to avoid disturbing neighbours. If you need to go, well… let’s just say you might have to get creative.

2. High Heels Are Banned at Ancient Greek Sites

Planning a trip to Athens? Leave your high heels at home! Since 2009, visitors to historic landmarks like the Acropolis and Epidaurus Theatre have been banned from wearing high heels. Why? Because the sharp heels could damage ancient ruins that have been standing for thousands of years. Breaking this rule could result in a €900 fine. Flats and sneakers only, please!

1. No Pillow Fights – Germany

Think a pillow fight is harmless fun? Not in Germany! Here, pillows are classified as "passive weapons," meaning hitting someone with one could be considered assault.