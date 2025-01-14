Gospel musician confesses to killing girlfriend after being caught with human head

A gospel musician, Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has reportedly confessed to killing his girlfriend after being apprehended with a severed human head in Orozo, a border community between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

According to several media reports, the shocking incident occurred on Sunday during a thanksgiving service at a local church, marking the end of a seven-day fast.

The unsettling discovery began when a church member, identified as Brother Victor, noticed Ajayi acting suspiciously near a river close to the church around 11 a.m. According to Caleb Umaru, the church’s Bible Study Teacher and General Secretary, Victor observed Ajayi carrying a black nylon bag and behaving unusually during the final prayers.

Victor alerted another church member, Brother Amos, and the pair confronted Ajayi, who had returned to sit at the back of the church. When questioned about the contents of the bag, Ajayi denied any wrongdoing and threw it into the river, further arousing suspicion.

Shortly after, two motorcyclists arrived at the church. One of them claimed he had transported Ajayi from Loko-Tiye, a nearby town, and had noticed blood dripping from the bag. Alarmed by this revelation, the church members and the motorcyclists pressed Ajayi for answers.

When asked to retrieve the bag, Ajayi attempted to flee but was pursued by the church members. Umaru explained that the chase lasted several minutes and ended in a bushy area, where Ajayi was subdued after a struggle.

“It took a lot of effort for the four men to catch him,” Umaru said. “The chase ended in a bushy area, which is why the video of his arrest appears to have been recorded in a farm-like setting.”

The bag was retrieved and opened, revealing its gruesome contents—a severed human head later identified as that of Ajayi’s girlfriend.

A Shocking Confession