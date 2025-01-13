Man explains why Africans should avoid ordinance marriage (video)

A Ghanaian man has stirred controversy by urging Africans to avoid ordinance marriage, claiming it is not suited to African men and their cultural values. According to him, the legal requirement to share property during divorce under this form of marriage is fundamentally unfair and incompatible with traditional African norms.

“Court marriage works well for Westerners because it aligns with their way of life,” he remarked. “In their culture, women have no issue sharing financial responsibilities with men. However, in Africa, particularly Ghana, women expect men to provide for them. African women are not raised to share financial burdens with men.”

A Clash of Cultural Norms

Ordinance marriage, also known as statutory or court marriage, is based on legal principles that promote equality and shared responsibilities between spouses. It often includes provisions such as joint ownership of marital property and equal distribution in the event of divorce. The man argues that these principles are at odds with African traditions, where men are typically expected to bear the financial weight of the household and even extend their support to the extended family.

''When you are marrying an African woman, don't marry under ordinance. Customary marriage is fine," he said.

He explained that ordinance marriage was designed to reflect the Western lifestyle, which is more centred on partnerships that involve both parties contributing equally. In contrast, African marriages are often built on the expectation that a husband’s role is to provide, while a wife’s role is to nurture the home and family.

The Financial Dilemma