Woman files for divorce after ChatGPT bizarrely accuses husband of cheating

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has gained global popularity for its versatility whether helping with schoolwork, work projects, or event planning.

However, while its capabilities are impressive, blind reliance on the chatbot can sometimes lead to unintended consequences. Such was the case for a Greek man whose marriage unravelled following a strange incident involving the AI tool.

The man recently appeared on the Greek morning television programme To Proino, where he shared how ChatGPT had reportedly contributed to the breakdown of his marriage.

According to his account, the chatbot falsely accused him of cheating based not on actual evidence, but on an image of coffee grounds in a cup he had posed with.

Following a light-hearted social media trend, his wife decided to have ChatGPT "read" their coffee cups, mimicking the traditional fortune-telling practice of tasseography. She prepared coffee for the two of them and uploaded photos of the coffee grounds to the chatbot for interpretation.

Shockingly, ChatGPT suggested that her husband was having an affair with a woman whose name began with the letter "E". It went further to predict that this mysterious woman was intent on destroying their family.

Despite the absurdity of the claim, the wife believed it, grew furious, and filed for divorce without even questioning her husband.

The man recounted:

I dismissed it as nonsense, but she took it seriously. She asked me to move out, told our children we were divorcing, and soon after, I received a call from a lawyer. That’s when I realised this was no joke.

He added that, despite his attempts to convince his wife otherwise, she served him with divorce papers just three days later.

His lawyer has since indicated they will challenge the divorce, arguing that accusations from an AI chatbot hold no legal weight, and that his client remains innocent unless proven guilty.

Adding context, the man revealed that his wife has a history of taking mystical practices seriously.

Years earlier, she had become fixated on astrology after a visit to an astrologer, taking almost a year to come to terms with the idea that it lacked scientific basis.

Following the viral nature of the case in Greece, professional tasseographers commented that proper coffee cup readings involve much more than analysing the grounds they also take into account the foam and the saucer.