Gospel musician Ampong releases 'Apology' track, regrets NPP campaign song

Ghanaian gospel musician Great Ampong has released a new song titled 'Apology,' in which he expresses remorse for his previous campaign song in support of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In 'Apology,' Ampong specifically addresses his 2024 election campaign song, which contained indecent lyrics directed at President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC). He acknowledges his missteps and seeks forgiveness from the public for aligning himself with the NPP during the elections.

Reflecting on his decision, Ampong admits in the song that he now regrets supporting the NPP and sees it as a mistake. He urges Ghanaians to move beyond political divisions post-election and embrace national unity.