Heartbroken husband recounts tragic death of nurse and their 3 children in fire (video)

The husband of the nurse who was tragically burnt to death alongside their three children has shared a harrowing account of how he lost his entire family.

The victim, Linda Agyemang—a nurse at Kumasi South Government Hospital—and her three young children perished in a devastating fire at their home in Gyinyase, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region during the early hours of last Saturday.

The family was trapped inside the burning building, and despite desperate attempts by neighbours to rescue them, the intensity of the flames made it impossible to reach them.

Firefighters reported receiving a distress call at around 4:30 a.m., but by the time they arrived at the scene—just 10 minutes later—the fire had already consumed all four victims. The Ghana National Fire Service has since launched an investigation into the incident.

A Father's Heartbreaking Account

In a tearful retelling of the tragedy, the devastated father recounted how he received a distress call from his wife at dawn, pleading for help.

I was at work when my wife called me at around 3:30 a.m., screaming: ‘Daddy, we are burning!’ I kept asking if no one was around to help, but after a while, I couldn’t hear her voice anymore. I tried to find a car back home from Bibiani, but by the time I arrived, they were all gone.

Breaking down in uncontrollable tears as family members tried to console him, he expressed his overwhelming grief:

They were my only family. I have no friends. My happiness is over. I can’t... I can’t sleep, I keep seeing thier faces.