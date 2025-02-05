4-month-old baby burnt to death as fire guts wooden structures at Kissiman Junction

A devastating fire at the Kissiman Junction slum near Achimota-Samodak has tragically claimed the life of a four-month-old baby, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has confirmed. The incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, 5th February 2025.

Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread rapidly due to the highly combustible nature of the wooden structures, leaving residents with little time to salvage their belongings. Several individuals were seen frantically attempting to douse the flames with buckets of water before firefighters arrived.

A video of the incident shows firefighters battling fiercely to contain the flames, using water hoses to douse the fire through roofing sheets and the remnants of the wooden structures. In a commentary, the Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, Alex King Nartey, noted that a resident, claiming to be the baby’s father, reported that the infant was caught in the fire.

According to a brief statement by the GNFS, the fire resulted in the destruction of over 20 wooden structures and their contents. The report disclosed:

Firefighters from the Legon and Abelemkpe Fire Stations responded swiftly, arriving at 04:24 hours—just 12 minutes after receiving the distress call at 04:12 hours. Their prompt efforts prevented the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, including a warehouse.

It further detailed the extent of casualties and damages caused:

Despite their intervention, over 20 wooden residential structures and their contents were destroyed. The fire was brought under control at 05:02 hours and fully extinguished at 06:46 hours.