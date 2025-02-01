Fire destroys parts of Suame garages in Ashanti Region, leaving traders at losses

A raging fire has devastated parts of Suame Garages in the Ashanti Region, destroying workshops and spare parts stores and leaving several artisans and traders counting their losses.

The inferno, which broke out late on Friday, January 31, 2025, reduced properties worth millions of cedis to ashes. Victims suspect an electrical fault may have triggered the fire, leaving many stranded and uncertain about how to recover from the disaster.

Despite efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to control the flames, some affected traders have expressed disappointment, claiming the response was not swift enough to minimize the destruction.

In the wake of the disaster, some artisans have blamed their leadership, the Ghana National Association of Garages, for failing to allocate space for a fire station within the enclave.

They stressed the need for an on-site fire station, citing the presence of highly flammable materials and equipment used in their daily operations. Many believe that with a dedicated fire service nearby, such incidents could be contained more effectively in the future.

As traders and artisans assess their losses, calls are growing for improved fire safety measures to prevent similar occurrences at one of Ghana’s largest automotive repair hubs.