Men call to masturbate with our call centre ladies’ voices - Fire Service on prank calls

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has expressed deep concern over the increasing number of prank calls disrupting their operations.
According to ADO1 Alex King Nartey, the service receives numerous unnecessary calls daily, with some men reportedly using the voices of female call centre agents for masturbation.
Speaking in an interview with Angel TV, Alex Nartey revealed that these prank calls significantly hinder their ability to respond to real emergencies.
We receive about 500 prank calls daily. Some callers request airtime, others complain that their mother has beaten them, and some even falsely report fires at their wives’ homes. Shockingly, there are those who, upon hearing the voices of our female call centre staff, engage in inappropriate behaviour like masturbating.
Sometimes, due to these prank calls, we miss out on attending to serious emergencies
To address this issue, the Ghana Fire Service is collaborating with National Security to track and penalise offenders.
We are working with National Security to trace and take action against certain phone numbers we have identified. This will serve as a deterrent to others who misuse our emergency lines.
Rise in fire outbreaks and the impact of public awareness
On the issue of fire outbreaks in Ghana, ADO1 Alex Nartey acknowledged a recent increase. However, he credited mass education campaigns for improving public awareness and emergency reporting.
There has been a slight increase in fire incidents, but it could have been worse. Over the years, we have intensified education, and records show that many fire incidents occur because people are unaware of our emergency numbers.
Now that more people know how to reach us, reports of fire outbreaks have increased. Urbanisation has also contributed to the rise in fires due to the way settlements are structured. However, we are committed to reducing these incidents. Market fires, for instance, have significantly declined due to the strict measures we have put in place
The Ghana Fire Service is urging the public to use emergency lines responsibly and report only genuine emergencies to help save lives and property.