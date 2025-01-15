Kofi Boakye, Prosper Bani make list of Mahama’s key National Security appointments

President John Dramani Mahama has announced key National Security appointments as part of his administration's efforts to bolster security and ensure the safety of citizens.
According to a communiqué issued by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Acting Spokesperson of the President, on Wednesday, 15th January 2025, the appointments reflect the government’s commitment to enhancing national security.
The appointments are as follows:
Former Interior Minister Prosper Douglas Bani will serve as the National Security Advisor to the President.
Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye (Rtd.) has been appointed Director of Operations at the Presidency to oversee operational effectiveness in security matters.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Abdul-Osman Razak will serve as the National Security Coordinator, tasked with ensuring a cohesive strategy across all security initiatives.
Charles Kipo has been named Director-General of the National Intelligence Bureau.
It will be recalled that Prosper Bani and COP Kofi Boakye were members of the President’s six-member Interim National Security Coordinating Team. The team also included:
Lt. General Peter Augustine Blay (Rtd.) – Former Chief of Defence Staff,
Kofi Totobi Quakyi – Former Minister for National Security,
Larry Gbevlo-Lartey Esq. – Former National Security Coordinator,
Brigadier General Fuseini Iddrissu (Rtd.).
In other developments, President Mahama has directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to recall diplomatic passports issued to appointees of the erstwhile Akufo-Addo administration by 24th January 2025.
The directive, communicated in a letter dated Tuesday, 14th January, and signed by the Secretary to the President, Dr Callistus Mahama, was addressed to the Chief Director of the Ministry. Dr Mahama noted that the recall aims to safeguard the country’s integrity and uphold the proper use of official travel documents.