Police arrest 9 suspects over burning of Electoral Commission office in Ayensuano

The Ghana Police Service has arrested nine suspects in connection with the arson attack on the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Ayensuano, located in the Eastern Region.

This incident comes in the wake of Ghana’s recently concluded presidential and parliamentary elections, held on Saturday, 7 December 2024. Former President John Dramani Mahama was announced as president-elect on Monday, 9 December 2024, during a press briefing by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

Based on results from 267 out of 276 constituencies across Ghana’s 16 regions, Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55%, while Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia garnered 4,657,304 votes, equivalent to 41.61%. This translated into a decisive margin of 1,671,093 votes.

The outcome has been hailed as a significant victory for Mahama, but it has also triggered unrest in some areas. The burning of the EC office at Ayensuano is believed to be among several incidents tied to post-election tensions.

President-elect Mahama has condemned the recent violence, calling for an end to what he described as a “criminal enterprise.” In a statement, he urged outgoing President Nana Akufo-Addo and the security agencies to take immediate measures to restore law and order. “This cycle of violence does not define us as a people. I call on the outgoing President and our security services to act decisively to prevent further unrest and ensure the safety of all Ghanaians,” Mahama said.

The arrest of the nine suspects brings the total number of individuals apprehended in connection with election-related violence to 106. All suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations.

The Ghana Police Service has assured the public of their commitment to justice and public safety. "All suspects are in custody assisting the Police investigation, and they will be made to face justice," a police statement read.

The Police also reaffirmed their resolve to maintain peace and order amidst ongoing tensions. "We wish to once again assure the public that the Police and other security agencies are committed to the protection of our communities to maintain law and order," the statement added.