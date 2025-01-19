Mahama's use of brother's private jet comes at no cost to taxpayers - Kwakye Ofosu

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Acting Spokesperson for President John Dramani Mahama, has defended the President’s decision to use a private jet owned by his brother, Ibrahim Mahama, for official trips to Senegal and The Gambia.

In response to public criticism, Kwakye Ofosu clarified that this private jet has been made available to the President since before the 2024 general elections and emphasised that it incurs no cost to the taxpayer. “The most critical point is that this alternative arrangement has not in any way, shape, or form cost the Ghanaian taxpayer a dime,” he said in an interview with TV3.

He assured the public that President Mahama is mindful of the country’s challenging economic situation and remains committed to the prudent management of public resources. “President Mahama is focused on ensuring the best outcomes for Ghana, especially during these economically challenging times,” Kwakye Ofosu added.