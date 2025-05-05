N/R: Police officer interdicted for possession of restricted drugs

The Ghana Police Service has interdicted General Lance Corporal Shani Abdullai after he was discovered with restricted pharmaceutical substances.

Reports indicate that the officer was found in possession of synthetic opioids, specifically tramadol, in Kpalsi, a suburb of Tamale in the Northern Region.

These substances are classified as controlled pharmaceuticals due to their high potential for abuse and links to illicit drug distribution networks.

The discovery was made during a routine police operation.

In an official statement, the police administration confirmed the officer’s interdiction to facilitate a comprehensive internal investigation into the matter.

What does the law say?

The Ghana Police Service operates under the Police Service Regulations, 2012 (C.I. 76), which provide the legal framework for interdiction, a temporary suspension imposed on officers under investigation for serious misconduct or criminal offences.

Regulation 42 of C.I. 76 stipulates that an officer may be interdicted if they are suspected of involvement in actions that could undermine the integrity of the service, such as possessing restricted substances like tramadol, an offence that also falls under the Narcotics Control Commission Act, 2020 (Act 1019).

During interdiction, the officer is placed on half salary, barred from performing official duties, and may be prohibited from wearing the uniform, though this measure is not punitive but rather precautionary to ensure an impartial investigation.

The process is overseen by the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS) or other disciplinary bodies, with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) or relevant authority approving the suspension.