6 key policies John Mahama has promised to implement as president

Former President John Dramani Mahama has emerged as Ghana’s President-elect following a decisive victory in the 2024 general elections. Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to John Mahama during a media address on Sunday, 8th December 2024.

As Ghanaians await the swearing-in of President-elect John Mahama on 7th January 2025, here are six key campaign policies he has proposed to implement under his administration:

1. 24-Hour Economy

A major policy proposal by John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2024 election was the introduction of a “24-hour Economy.” The NDC pledged that this policy would provide incentives to businesses and companies to operate 24 hours a day through a three-shift system of eight hours each. The aim is to create an enabling environment to promote productivity, competitiveness, and well-paying jobs.

According to Mahama, this policy will focus on sectors such as agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, mining and quarrying, sanitation and waste management, and leisure and hospitality.

2. Women’s Development Bank

Another flagship policy is the establishment of a Women’s Development Bank, which seeks to empower women and support their businesses. The proposed bank will offer low-interest loans, financial education, and sustainable support to small business owners, helping them to grow their ventures and contribute more significantly to Ghana's economy.

3. No Fee Stress Policy

The "No Fee Stress Policy" aims to waive tuition fees for first-year tertiary students. Under this policy, the government will provide grants to universities to cover these costs. Mahama explained that the move is intended to alleviate the financial burdens faced by students transitioning from senior high school.

He stated during his campaign:

We will give the money to the student loan, and the student loan will be paid to the universities as a grant, not as a loan.

4. Review of the Free SHS Policy

Mahama has announced his intention to review the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy within the first 100 days of his administration. He has criticised the current implementation under President Akufo-Addo and emphasised the need for improvements to the system.

The review process will involve a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including educationists, teachers, parents, students, and opinion leaders. The aim is to enhance the Free SHS programme and improve the quality of basic education in Ghana.

5. Scrapping of Nuisance Taxes

As part of his economic relief agenda, John Mahama has promised to abolish several taxes within his first 100 days in office. These include the controversial electronic transfer tax (E-Levy), the COVID-19 levy, the 10% betting tax, and the emissions levy.

According to Mahama, this measure will help reduce the financial burden on Ghanaians already grappling with economic hardships.

6. Legalisation of Okada

Mahama also pledged to legalise the operations of commercial motorbike riders, popularly known as "Okada." This policy is aimed at providing opportunities for employment and regulating the industry to ensure safety and compliance.