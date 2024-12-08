Ghana Decides 2024: Dr Mahamudu Bawumia concedes defeat to John Mahama

The presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has conceded defeat to John Dramani Mahama, leader of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to Dr Bawumia, data collated by the NPP across polling stations in all 16 regions of the country indicate a “decisive victory” for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Addressing a live televised news conference at his residence on Sunday, 8th December 2024, Dr Bawumia revealed that he had called the former president to congratulate him, acknowledging that Ghanaians have “voted for change.”

The Vice President, in his address, reaffirmed his commitment to peace, emphasising that his decision to concede ahead of an official declaration by the Electoral Commission was aimed at easing tensions in the country.

He stated:

I said during the signing of the peace pact that I was sure of two things: Ghana will win, and peace will reign. The people of Ghana have spoken. The people have voted for change at this time, and we respect that decision with all humility.

Dr Bawumia also committed to supporting the president-elect to ensure a smooth transition:

As committed democrats, we pledge to ensure that we have a very smooth transition so that the business of government will continue seamlessly. The NPP will offer the needed support to the new government in a very responsible way.

He further called on the investor community to extend their confidence to Mahama:

It is important that the world investor community continues to believe in the peaceful and democratic character of Ghana. These are our most important assets. Ghana is more important than our individual political ambitions, and we must always put Ghana first.

The concession has sparked nationwide celebrations among supporters of the NDC, particularly at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka.

John Dramani Mahama first became president on 25th July 2012, following the sudden demise of the late John Evans Atta Mills. Later that year, he secured a full term by winning the December 2012 general elections.

However, his bid for re-election was rejected in 2016, when he lost to the NPP’s Nana Akufo-Addo. In 2020, Mahama once again lost to Akufo-Addo, who secured a second term.