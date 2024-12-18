Mahama appoints ‘solid’ team to launch Operation Recover All Loot: Meet the members

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has appointed a five-member team to spearhead preparations for the implementation of Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) when he officially assumes office on January 7, 2025.

The team has been tasked with gathering information from the public and other sources on suspected corruption cases in preparation for the rollout of ORAL. This initiative is part of Mahama’s pledge to recover looted state funds and prosecute corrupt officials, particularly from the outgoing Akufo-Addo administration.

In a statement dated December 18, the NDC’s transition spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, revealed the composition of the team:

Hon Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa – Chairman Mr Daniel Domelevo – Former Auditor-General COP (Rtd.) Nathaniel Kofi Boakye Mr Martin Kpebu – Private Legal Practitioner Mr Raymond Archer – Investigative Journalist

The statement emphasised:

Anti-corruption, with Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) as a major plank, formed a core part of H.E. John Mahama's policy platform in the 2024 campaign, and he intends to hit the ground running on these commitments.

Meanwhile, the incoming NDC government has reiterated its resolve to reverse last-minute recruitments, payments, and promotions made by the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration.

This announcement follows tensions between the NPP and NDC transition teams over alleged last-minute decisions by agencies, including the Interior Ministry, Ghana Revenue Authority, and Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

In a statement dated December 17, the NDC transition team condemned these actions as acts of bad faith and vowed to nullify them after the formal transfer of power.