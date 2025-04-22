Pope Francis to be laid to rest on Saturday, 26 April – Vatican confirms

The Vatican has confirmed that the funeral of Pope Francis will take place on Saturday at 10:00 local time (09:00 BST, 08:00 GMT), marking the end of a papacy that profoundly influenced the modern Catholic Church.

The Pope, who passed away on [insert exact date once confirmed], is being mourned by millions across the world — from South Sudan to Argentina, Poland to the Philippines — as Catholics gather in churches, public spaces, and private homes to honour his memory.

In line with Catholic tradition, the Vatican has released moving images of the late pontiff lying in an open coffin. He is dressed in a red liturgical robe, wearing the papal mitre, and holding a rosary — symbols of his spiritual office and lifelong devotion to prayer.

Lying in State at St Peter’s Basilica

Pope Francis’s body will be transported to St Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday morning, where it will lie in state until his burial on Saturday. The public will be given the opportunity to file past and pay their final respects.

According to the BBC, there has been a steady flow of mourners arriving at St Peter’s Square, with many seen clutching crosses, reciting prayers, and pausing quietly to reflect in the sacred atmosphere. The number of visitors is expected to swell in the coming days.

Rites and Traditions for a Departed Pontiff

When a priest — particularly a pope — dies, the Catholic Church follows a series of solemn and sacred rituals. These include:

The Office of the Dead — special prayers offered for the repose of the soul;

Dressing the body in appropriate clerical vestments, typically red in the case of a pope;

Placement of the body in a wooden coffin, which is eventually sealed within two additional caskets before burial beneath the Vatican;

A funeral Mass attended by cardinals, bishops, heads of state, and thousands of mourners.

Cardinals from around the globe have already begun arriving in Rome in preparation for Saturday’s service. While no conclave will follow, as Pope Francis was the reigning pope at the time of his death, their presence marks a gesture of unity and honour.